Global Demand For Blank Apparel To Surge At 4.2% Over The Next Ten Years Due To Rising Demand For Customization | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide sales of blank apparel in 2023 generated a revenue of around US$ 4,149.6 million . As per the recent market analysis demand, the global demand for blank apparel over the next ten years is predicted to rise at 4.2% CAGR . By 2034, the global blank apparel industry value is expected to reach US$ 6,518.3 million , growing from US$ 4,319.7 million in 2024.



The growing popularity of blank apparel is closely linked to a desire for practicality, simplicity and a disapproval of ever-changing fashion trends. Moreover, the increasing impact of plain sportswear in the fashion industry is expected to leverage the blank apparel industry expansion in the coming days.

Besides the growing trend of blank athleisure wear and plain sweatshirts, a shift in customer preferences toward personalization and customization has created considerable opportunities in recent years. The need for white-label clothing items that can be customized according to a wide range of individual needs is also driving the growth of the blank apparel industry.

" Personalization and customization of plain streetwear have been an emerging trend among youths in recent years. Both established businesses and up-and-coming designers may use blank clothes to experiment with striking graphic design and catchy messages ," - Sneha Verghese , Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights (FMI)

The sales of blank apparel in the United States are expected to rise at a 4.1% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

In China, the demand for blank apparel is projected to rise at 4.4% per year till 2034.

India is poised to witness a higher growth rate of 4.5% in sales of blank apparel during this period. Australia tops the list with a CAGR of 4.6% for sales of blank apparel in the country from 2024 to 2034.

Competitive Landscape for Blank Apparel Market Players

The overall market is highly competitive due to the participation of global plain fashion essential brands as well as regional generic garment industries. The intense competition has resulted in higher collaboration between bulk plain apparel producers and fashion brands these days.

Recent Developments by the Blank Apparel Manufacturers

In January 2023, the garment manufacturer Gildan Activewear started fresh branding and marketing initiatives for its three brands: Gildan, American Apparel, and Comfort Colors. The firm attempts to 'pay homage to their strong heritage' and 'reinvigorate' and 'modernize' the blank apparel categories by this marketing campaign. The new initiatives and campaigns, later implemented internationally, were first revealed at the Impressions Expo in Long Beach, California. Spotlight movies, social media marketing, display ads, and an updated online and social media presence are all included in the campaign materials prepared by the company.

In August 2023, the Smartex Apparel Company introduced two new designs, Style PD200: Adult Vintage Tee and Style PD1000: Adult Vintage Hoodie, under its Smart Blanks apparel line. This wholesale garment manufacturer aims to enhance and expand the versatility of Smart Blank's clothing line with these new additions that represent its rich history of premium ring-spun combed cotton quality.

