Disrupting The Status Quo: Shiftit's Bold Move To Reshape Medical Staffing With AI Technology

Empowering Healthcare with AI: SHIFTit's Innovative Approach Promises Enhanced Efficiency and Cost Savings

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SHIFTit, an innovative player in the care AI space, has announced its upcoming launch in Q1 2024. With the goal of revolutionizing the care staffing industry, SHIFTit is calling for beta users to join and gain priority access to its app and real-time matching system.

SHIFTit plans to modernize healthcare staffing, leveraging advanced AI to connect care professionals with facilities in real-time, eliminating the need for traditional staffing agencies. By streamlining the staffing process, the platform will help care facilities reduce costs and provide more flexible employment opportunities for care workers.

A New Era in Care Staffing

The platform offers a user-friendly experience unlike that of any other existing staffing companies. SHIFTit intends to bring the sector into the next millennium by utilizing state-of-the-art technology at its core.

A Call to Action for Beta Users

As SHIFTit gears up for its grand unveiling, the company is inviting care professionals and facilities to become beta users. This unique opportunity will allow early adopters to influence the development of SHIFTit, ensuring the platform meets the dynamic needs of the care industry.

A Word from the CEO

Souheil Jawad, CEO of SHIFTit, shared his vision for the platform, saying "This is the Uber of healthcare staffing. SHIFTit is positioned to completely change the staffing industry-which has continued to use antiquated models-and bring the industry into the next millennia. We're not just introducing a new product; we're introducing a new way of thinking about care staffing. Our platform is a testament to what happens when innovation meets the real needs of an industry."

About SHIFTit

By eliminating intermediaries, SHIFTit will provide less-costly staffing options for care facilities while simultaneously increasing work opportunities and flexibility for nurses and other care professionals. SHIFTit is not just changing how staffing is done; it's changing how the care industry thinks about staffing.

Join the Revolution

SHIFTit invites media, potential beta users, and anyone interested in helping to redefine care staffing to sign up at ShiftItHealth .

