International Conference On Infectious Diseases And Nanomedicine (ICIDN)-2023 Successfully Completed In Kathmandu, Nepal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The ICIDN-2023 conference was successfully held during December 15-18, 2023, in Kathmandu, Nepal.

- Dr. Santosh Thapa (Co-Convener of ICIDN-2023)KATHMANDU, BAGMATI, NEPAL, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Fourth International Conference on Infectious Diseases and Nanomedicine -2023 (ICIDN-2023) was successfully completed in Kathmandu, Nepal from December 15th to 18th, 2023. The conference was jointly organized by the Nepalese Forum for Medical Microbiology, Nepal Polymer Institute, CAS-TWAS Centre of Excellence for Biotechnology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (China) and the College of Biomedical Engineering and Applied Sciences (Nepal) in association with the Nepal Academy of Science and Technology (NAST). The ICIDN-2023 was supported by the University Grants Commission (Nepal) and the Company of Biologists (UK). The conference was successfully organized under the leadership of Prof. Rameshwar Adhikari (Research Center for Applied Science and Technology, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu, Nepal) and Dr. Santosh Thapa (Baylor College of Medicine & Texas Children's Hospital, Houston, Texas, USA).The ICIDN-2023 conference, which was held both online (virtual) and onsite (NAST premises in Lalitpur, Nepal), featured a diverse range of topics including the latest research on infectious diseases, emerging infectious diseases, nanotechnology-based treatments, microbiology, epidemiology, public health, biochemistry, nanomaterials, and physics. One of the major themes of the conference was molecular microbiology and epidemiology of infectious diseases. The ever-increasing problem of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) was also highlighted during the meeting. The synthesis and application of nanoparticles for the treatment of various diseases was also prominently featured in the meeting. An open forum on Youth and Future of Life Science was one of the attractive sessions for the participants. Various interesting talks on importance of genomic profiling of Salmonella Typhi bacteria for understanding the resistance mechanism, hormetic effects of disinfectants in making pathogens stronger, bacteriophage targeting notorious pathogen – MRSA (methicillin resistance Staphylococcus aureus) and how the paradigm shift in medicine can help treat and/or prevent diseases in post-antibiotic era were presented during this conference.The ICIDN-2023 was attended by over 175 delegates from countries such as India, China, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Germany, Czech Republic, South Africa, and USA. The importance of this conference in promoting interdisciplinary research in medical, microbial, and chemical research communities in Nepal and intensifying networks of biomedical scientists from the region to the rest of the world was highlighted by the organizers. Similar remarks were also made by the Chief Guest of the Opening Ceremony Er. Ganesh Sah (Former Minister of Science, Technology and Environment, The Government of Nepal) in his opening speech. The Special Guest of the Opening Ceremony, Dr. Rabindra Prasad Dhakal (Secretary, Nepal Academy of Science and Technology (NAST)) also highlighted the importance of collaborative and interdisciplinary research in promoting science and technology in the country. Another Special Guest of the opening ceremony Professor Lal Prasad Amgain (Research Director, University Grants Commission (UGC), Bhaktapur, Nepal) emphasized the ongoing support of the UGC in promoting these types of meetings for sharing scientific knowledge/ideas to the community and society.The conference brought together experts, researchers, and scientists to discuss the latest advancements and challenges in the field of infectious diseases and nanomedicine. The conference featured presentations from leading researchers and scientists, as well as poster sessions showcasing more than four dozen latest research findings. Professor Punit Kaur (All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, India) presented a plenary lecture on importance of genomic profiling of Salmonella Typhi for understanding the resistance mechanism during the Opening Ceremony on Dec 15th. Additionally, the keynote lectures presented at different thematic sessions of the ICIDN-2023 were delivered by Professor Robert R. Bragg (University of the Free State, Bloemfontein, South Africa), Professor Shiba Kumar Rai (Nepal Medical College, Kathmandu, Nepal) and Professor Padmanabhan Balasundaram (National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bengaluru, India). Furthermore, invited speakers of the ICIDN-2023 meeting were Dr. Sher Bahadur Pun (Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Kathmandu, Nepal); Dr. Reshma Tuladhar, Dr. Dev Raj Joshi and Dr. Kishor Pandey from Tribhuvan University (Kathmandu, Nepal); Dr. Bhupal Govinda Shrestha and Dr. Hitesh Kumar Bhattarai from the Kathmandu University (Dhulikhel, Nepal), among other speakers. Additional guest speakers of the ICIDN-2023 included Dr. Aruna Uprety, MD (Public Health/Nutrition Expert and President of the Nepal Public Health Foundation, Kathmandu, Nepal), Dr. Arjun Karki (Internal Medicine/Critical Care and Educationist based in Kathmandu, Nepal), and Dr. Sarita Shrestha (Gynecologist, Ayurvedic physician, Kathmandu, Nepal), among others.The Chief Guest of the Closing Ceremony Mr. Hit Bahadur Tamang (Member of the House of Representatives of the federal parliament of Nepal), Special Guest Dr. Rabindra Prasad Dhakal (Secretary, of NAST) and other guests felicitated the best oral and poster awardee of the ICIDN-2023. Simon Kumar Shrestha (Kathmandu University, Dhulikhel, Kavre, Nepal), Dr. Supriya Sharma (Tribhuvan University, Kirtipur, Kathmandu, Nepal) and Bindu Ghimire (Tribhuvan University, Kirtipur, Kathmandu, Nepal) received recognition for the best oral presentations at the conference. Krishma Pandit (Tribhuvan University, Kirtipur, Kathmandu, Nepal), Niten Bharati (Tribhuvan University, Kirtipur, Kathmandu, Nepal) and Crishpa Budha Magar (Purbanchal University, Kupondole, Lalitpur, Nepal) also received recognition for the best posters at the conference.The successful completion of the ICIDN-2023 conference in Kathmandu, Nepal marks a significant milestone in the field of infectious diseases and nanomedicine where more than half of the participants of the meeting were students (PhD, Master's, and Bachelor's), postdoctoral fellows and young researchers. This conference provided an opportunity for many enthusiastic students to gain valuable experience and networking opportunities with the delegates.Professor Rameshwar Adhikari (Convener of the ICIDN-2023) extended his gratitude to all the speakers, participants, supporters, and partners for their contribution and support in making this conference a success.Please stay tuned for updates on the next edition of ICIDN in 2025.

Santosh Thapa, PhD

ICIDN-2023 Conference Secretariat

email us here