American Bullion, The Gold IRA Experts Announced Its 10Th Annual Scholarship Winner.

American Bullion, The Gold IRA Experts completed its 10th Annual Scholarship Essays review and awarded this year's winner.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- American Bullion is proud to announce the winner of the Tenth Annual Essay Scholarship Program.A college scholarship worth $1,000 has been awarded. Over 1000 submissions were received and considered. This year's full-time undergraduate applicants were asked to write an essay answering the question:“Why is it beneficial to own gold and silver during times of inflation and economic turmoil?”Participating students offered a wide range of viewpoints, each with its own value and approach. American Bullion isproud to award this scholarship to the deserving student listed below:Aimee Calen – Freshman – Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff“I want to thank American Bullion Inc. for awarding me the 2023 essay scholarship. I'm really grateful for this opportunity. I'm studying Accountancy and Cultural Studies in my first year at Northern Arizona University, and this scholarship will help me a lot. It also got me thinking about how money is changing these days. Looking back at silver and gold, I see how important they've always been in trade. This scholarship has made me realize how much these metals still matter today, shaping our finances. I'm thankful for this chance; it has opened my eyes to their role in our modern world. Once again thank you so much for this opportunity!”Nevtan Akcora, Co-Founder and President of American Bullion said,“I am very happy to see the number of applicants to our annual scholarship contest continue to increase each year. And I am very excited to see that so many millennials understand the potential and importance of alternative investments, such as gold and other physical precious metals. Again, I'd like to thank all of the participants for their submissions in this year's competition and wish the best for all in their academic endeavors and beyond"

