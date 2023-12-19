Mathmaji Launches Its Revolutionary Japanese-Style Global Math Learning App In The United States For Ios Users

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Empowering Children Worldwide with Superior Japanese Math Education Techniques

SHIBUYA, TOKYO, JAPAN, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mathmaji Co., Ltd. (Headquartered in Shibuya, Tokyo, CEO: Yasu Hirose) is proud to announce the U.S. launch of its iOS version of "Mathmaji," the world's first Japanese-style global math learning app. This follows the successful Android version release on September 27, 2023, with the iOS version becoming available in the United States starting December 15, 2023.About the Mathmaji App"Mathmaji" integrates the Japanese approach to mathematics education, supporting children's math learning on a global scale. The app recreates the excellence of Japanese math education by combining learning modules based on Japan's educational guidelines and AI with practice drills for better understanding and retention. Not only does it make learning fun and autonomous for children, but it also offers parents insights into their children's learning progress and comprehension levels. The current version provides over 500 questions covering mathematics from Kindergarten to Grade 2, all available for free.Future ProspectsMathmaji is planning to introduce a subscription-based premium service with enhanced features beyond the free version. The focus is currently on improving product fit and user retention by enriching the educational content and functionality. In the mid-term, the company aims to expand the target grades and availability regions, further assisting children worldwide in enhancing their math skills. By continually improving the quality of "Mathmaji," the company aspires to deliver Japan's renowned education to children globally, fulfilling its mission as a private sector global educational institution, offering high-quality education to people everywhere, regardless of location, age, family background, or income.App DetailsApp Name: MathmajiAvailable in: United StatesCompatible with: iOS version (iOS 14.0 or later), Android version (OS 10 or later)Language: EnglishStore URL (App Store):Store URL (Google Play):About Mathmaji Co., Ltd.Mathmaji Co., Ltd. strives to create a world where everyone has equal access to educational opportunities. Under its mission as a private sector global educational institution, the company aims to provide high-quality education to people around the world, regardless of location, age, family background, or income. Leveraging digital technology, Mathmaji delivers Japan's exemplary education to children across the globe.Company OverviewCompany Name: Mathmaji Co., Ltd.CEO: Yasu HiroseAddress: 3-1-9 Shibuya, YAZAWA Building 3F, Shibuya-ku, TokyoFounded: August 12, 2021Capital: 92 million yen (including capital reserve) as of November 15, 2023Business Description: Under the vision of "Creating a world where everyone can equally access educational opportunities," Mathmaji promotes digital education services.Website:

