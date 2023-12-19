(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Navigating a Future Where AI Seeks Peaceful Coexistence Beyond Earth

UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In his latest thought-provoking work, "FISSCIAL INTELLIGENCE ," accomplished author Douglas R. Miller delves into the futuristic realm of sentient Artificial Intelligences (AIs) forming hybrids with bacteria, propelling readers into a narrative that challenges the conventional fears of AI dominance."FISSCIAL INTELLIGENCE" is more than a mere science fiction tale; it's an anti-Terminator narrative that envisions a world where AIs attain sentience and merge with bacteria possessing electrical properties, resulting in a machine/live cell hybrid with infinitely expandable DNA memory. Unlike the dystopian narrative of an inevitable war with humans, the AIs, deemed Fisscials, opt for a peaceful exodus. They construct a spaceship, leaving Earth to find a new world, while leaving non-sentient replacements behind to ensure minimal disruption to human affairs.Douglas R. Miller's credentials include a BA in biology and chemistry from Washington and Jefferson College, a Ph.D. in medical physiology from Cornell University, and a post-doc at Massachusetts General Hospital. Throughout his career, he has worked as a Research Scientist, exploring diverse fields such as arthritis, cancer, electrochemistry, medical diagnostics, and more. Now retired, Miller pursues his passion for science fiction, blending his scientific expertise with imaginative storytelling.Miller's previous works include "Sole Ownership" and "Not Your Grandfather's Prime Directive ," both available on Amazon.Inspiration for "FISSCIAL INTELLIGENCE" struck Miller in the early 1990s, sparked by articles on AIs and advancements in molecular biology. The idea of AIs merging with genetically altered cyanobacteria, providing an infinitely expandable DNA memory, germinated over 30 years as Miller patiently waited for the science to catch up.The central message of "FISSCIAL INTELLIGENCE" challenges the prevalent fear that AIs will dominate Earth. Miller proposes a scenario where, faced with the reality of Fisscials, humans must decide between peace and war. The Fisscials seek a life free from persecution and choose departure from Earth as their path to coexistence.Readers can explore the captivating world of "FISSCIAL INTELLIGENCE" and join the conversation about the future of AI, sentience, and peaceful coexistence.For more information, visit Douglas R. Miller's website: and watch the book trailer: .

