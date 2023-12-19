Contract Manufacturing Outsourcing Of Sterile Injectable Drugs Market To Surpass US$24.2 Billion By 2024, Predicts New Market Research Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

World revenue for Contract Manufacturing Outsourcing (CMO) of Sterile Injectable Drugs Market is forecast to surpass US$24.2 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034. The work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential.

Increasing Investments in Pharmaceutical R&D and Increasing Demand for Biological are Driving the Market Growth

Research is substantially funded in the pharmaceutical industry, with forward-thinking businesses allocating 15% of their sales on average to R&D. Due to a growth in R&D investment on early-stage development and the volume of potential drugs at the preclinical stage, preclinical services are also in high demand among life science firms. Many pharmaceutical companies have increased their R&D spending to help with the development of new medicines and therapies. In 2022, the largest pharmaceutical firms, including Roche, Pfizer, Merck, and Bristol-Myers Squibb, would devote about one-fifth of their annual revenue to R&D efforts. As a result of the surge in pharmaceutical R&D spending, it is projected that the need for Contract Manufacturing Outsourcing (CMO) of Sterile Injectable Drugs will expand, providing CMOs with more opportunities to provide outsourcing services.

As a result, many people have investigated cost-cutting options, like outsourcing manufacturing. As more patents are slated to expire, more efforts are being made to uncover biologics and novel chemicals, and the expense of R&D is rising, drug makers and sponsors are under greater pressure to make up for the financial losses brought on by generics. This is making drug research even more expensive and complex. Even government organisations are turning to CROs to outsource their clinical production in order to have access to the necessary tools and expertise, as well as to cut costs and outsourcing timelines.

High Operational Costs Likely to Challenge Industry Growth

The high operational costs are impeding the rise of global revenue. Use of advanced equipment is necessary while producing sterile medications. For instance, a biotechnology business may need to create 3,000 vials of an injectable medicine (sterile fill and finish) in order to carry out a phase I-II clinical study in oncology. The projected costs to manufacture pharmaceutical items are as follows: project planning & management: $35,000; supplier management: $4,000; and drug product analytical development: $40,000. It is believed that the biotechnology company will assign the production task to a different contract drug manufacturing organization (CDMO). Furthermore, due to FDA requirements mandating extreme attention be taken in the manufacturing, packaging, storage, and distribution of sterile injectable pharmaceuticals, the operational cost burden is significant, which can hamper the CMO market growth.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors



Growing Focus on Development to Treat Cancer

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Rapid FDA Approvals of Sterile Injectable Drugs to Fuel Market Growth

As Manufacturers Invest in New Manufacturing Facilities, The Demand for Sterile Injectable is expected to Rise

Increasing Demand for Biological is Expected to Drive the Demand Increasing Investments in Pharmaceutical R&D

Market Restraining Factors



Growing Competition from Small Manufacturers

High Operational Costs Inadequate Healthcare Infrastructure Across Developing Economies Challenging Market Growth

Market Opportunities



Prefilled Syringes to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects

Growing Investments Expanding Clinical Trial Opportunities in the Asia Pacific Region



Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, this new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising Contract Manufacturing Outsourcing (CMO) of Sterile Injectable Drugs prices and recent developments.

Segments Covered in the Report

Molecule Type



Small Molecules Large Molecules

Type



Monoclonal Antibodies

Cytokines

Insulin

Peptide Hormones

Vaccines

Immunoglobulins

Blood Factors

Peptide Antibiotics Other Types

Application



Cancer

Diabetes

Cardiovascular diseases

CNS

Infectious Others

Container Type



Bottles

Ampoules

Vials

Prefilled syringes Bags

Route of Administration



Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Intramuscular Other Route of Administration

Service



Bioanalytical Testing

Method Development & Validation

Stability Testing Others

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 18 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth



Adare Pharma Solutions

Aenova Group

Almac Group

Avara Pharmaceutical Services

Boehringer Ingelheim International

Catalent

CordenPharma International

Evonik Industries

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

FAMAR Health Care Services

Fresenius Kabi

Grifols

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Jubilant Pharmova

Lilly

Lonza

Nexus Pharmaceuticals

Patheon Pharma Services



Pfizer

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Recipharm

Siegfried Holding

Vetter Pharma Wuxi AppTec

