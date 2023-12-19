CYCJET's UV Laser Marking Machine On Bottle Caps Ensures Product Safety And Enhances Brand Image

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UV laser marking enhances bottle cap quality & efficiency, ensuring product safety & brand image. Contact CYCJET for solutions.

Shanghai, China, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amidst the dynamic evolution of the consumer market, bottle caps stand as a crucial safeguard, preserving the integrity and safety of products contained within. The conventional methods of marking bottle caps, plagued by issues like heat transfer printing prone to fading and unclear imprints, have found resolution through the innovation brought by CYCJET's UV laser marking machines. This high-precision and efficient marking technology has become ubiquitous across diverse industries, addressing longstanding challenges with ease.

However, the mark on the bottle cap made by the UV laser machine is not only the product name or production date, but also a reflection of product quality and authenticity. The application advantages of UV laser marking machines on bottle caps are mainly reflected in the following aspects:



1. UV laser marking machine has the characteristics of high speed and high efficiency.

The use of UV laser marking machines can complete the marking of large quantities of bottle caps in a short time, greatly improving production efficiency. At the same time, the UV laser printer has fast marking speed, clear marking pattern, and is not easy to blur or fall off, effectively solving problems that often occur in traditional printing technology.

2. The UV laser marking machine has high-precision marking capabilities.

The UV laser marking machine uses a non-contact marking method, which can mark the surface of the bottle cap with high-precision lettering, patterns, QRcode etc., making the bottle cap more personalized and beautiful, even products and market controls can even be traced through QR codes. At the same time, the UV laser marking equipment can also mark small fonts and complex patterns to meet the needs of different customers.

3. UV laser marking machine also has the characteristics of environmental protection and energy saving.

Compared with traditional printing methods, UV laser coding machines use pollution-free and exhaust-free laser marking technology, which does not produce harmful substances and waste, meets environmental protection requirements, and also reduces the company's production costs.

4. UV laser marking machine can meet the needs of personalized customization.

Bottle caps are one of the important appearances of a product. In addition to conveying basic information, the label design can also reflect the brand image and personality. High-speed laser marking machines provide a rich selection of marking styles and patterns to meet the brand positioning and market needs of different companies.

5. UV laser marking machine has good adaptability and flexibility.

Bottle caps of different shapes and materials can be marked by UV laser marking machines. Whether they are metal, plastic or ceramic caps, they can meet production needs. At the same time, through the software control system, automatic switching of different marking patterns and text, QRcode can be easily realized, improving the flexibility and diversity of production.

In summary, the application advantages of flying laser marking machines in bottle cap production are mainly reflected in fast, efficient, low-cost and flexible adaptability. By using UV laser marking technology, product safety can be ensured, a good brand image can be established, and corporate competitiveness can be enhanced. At the same time, with the continuous development and innovation of technology, it is believed that UV laser marking technology will have a wider application space.

CYCJET is the brand name of Yuchang Industrial Company Limited. As a manufacturer, CYCJET have more than 19 years of experience for R& D different types of handheld inkjet printing solution, Laser printing solution, and portable marking solution, High Resolution Printing solution in Shanghai China.

