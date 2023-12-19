Harrison Co. Advises Busybusy On Sale To Toolwatch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Harrison Co., an investment banking firm dedicated to advising founder and family-owned businesses was the exclusive advisor to the B2B time tracking company

ST. GEORGE, UT, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Harrison Co., an investment banking firm dedicated to advising founder and family-owned businesses, announced it advised busybusy, Inc. (“busybusy” or the“Company”), a fast growing B2B time tracking and workplace management software company servicing construction and other remote workplace industries, on its sale to ToolWatch, a portfolio company of The Riverside Company and provider of construction operations solutions connecting the field, warehouse and back office.Founded in 2010, busybusy's GPS time tracking and jobsite monitoring software has tracked nearly 58 million timecard hours at thousands of construction companies in more than 30 countries. The company's technology empowers field employees to track labor, materials and heavy equipment from an easy-to-use mobile app that gives management real-time insights into field crew productivity plus accurate data for improved job costing and estimating, faster payroll processing and better decision making. Considered a job site essential for its reliability and ease of use, busybusy's user-friendly app is simple to implement in the field and to integrate with leading accounting, estimating, payroll, and project management software including Procore, QuickBooks and Sage.“We are fortunate to have worked with Bill, Jonathan and the entire Harrison Co. team” commented Isaac Barlow, busybusy Founder and CEO.“Their M&A expertise combined with a methodical, data-driven approach resulted in a highly desirable outcome for our stakeholders and employees. Combining with ToolWatch will give us the resources and support necessary to expand our product offering to cover critical capital and expense items, thereby boosting the value of our job cost and billing capabilities.”Bill Harrison, Managing Partner at Harrison Co. commented,“The busybusy team has built a leader and highly respected brand in the construction industry. It was a pleasure to work with Isaac, Brigham, Derrik and their team. They have found a great partner in ToolWatch to create a comprehensive platform for workforce, equipment and facilities management.”The move solidifies the combined business as the construction industry's most comprehensive operations platform and will enable customers to drive lean initiatives by obtaining an accurate, timely snapshot of critical cost drivers including labor, equipment, tools and consumables.For more information about busybusy, visit .ABOUT TOOLWATCHFor 30 years ToolWatch has helped leaders from construction and other industries across the globe manage their tool and material inventories, logistics, and safety programs. Easy to use and delivered through a powerful cloud-based platform, ToolWatch provides fast and secure access to real-time operations data to help its customers run their businesses more efficiently, more cost-effectively and more profitably. With over 39 million tools and materials managed globally, ToolWatch has continued building on its position as the construction industry's first and most comprehensive operations management platform. For more information about ToolWatch, visit .ABOUT THE RIVERSIDE COMPANYThe Riverside Company is a global private equity firm focused on investing in growing businesses valued at up to $400 million. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 750 investments and approximately 260 investments in the technology sector. The firm previously made an investment into ToolWatch in 2021, as well as an add-on acquisition of Safety Reports, a construction-focused safety and compliance management software platform, in 2022.ABOUT HARRISON CO LLCHarrison Co. is a consumer and technology-focused investment banking firm and unwavering champion of family- and founder-led businesses. The team of experienced financial experts helps clients make critical strategic business, mergers, acquisitions, and financing decisions to ensure optimal outcomes. Harrison Co. prides itself on providing highly personal and customized services to clients from its offices located in Salt Lake City, Miami, San Francisco, Fresno, and Los Angeles.For more information visit

