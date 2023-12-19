Italian Envoy Sets Great Store By Turkmenistan's Potential

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 20. Turkmenistan is a developing country that is becoming increasingly
important to Italy, stated Italian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Luigi
Ferrari on the sidelines of the 16th Conference of Italian
Ambassadors in Farnesina, Trend reports.
To illustrate why, he believes that one figure is sufficient: 50
trillion cubic meters of natural gas from the country's projected
reserves.
He stated that this places Turkmenistan in the top three or four
countries in the world in terms of reserves, and that as a result,
there is widespread interest in the country.
The Italian envoy also praised Turkmenistan's foreign policy
stance, noting that the country adopted the principle of neutrality
28 years ago and does not participate in military alliances.
Meanwhile, on December 18-19, Farnesina will host the 16th
Conference of Italian Ambassadors to the World. More than 130 heads
of Italian diplomatic missions abroad are expected to
participate.
