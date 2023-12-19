President Says Assistance To Idps Will Not Be Reduced

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized that assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) will not be reduced.
The Head of State said this at the year-end press conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
"As for the assistance to IDPs, there will be no reduction in assistance. As for the increase, I can't confirm it yet because of all the challenges associated with increasing the defense budget, so I can't tell you how we will work with the expenditures. I can't tell you now. Everything will be estimated by the end of the year. All this will be done. In the New Year, we will have a full understanding of our estimations," Zelensky said when asked about possible cuts in state support to IDPs. Read also: Zelensky
As reported, on December 19, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated over UAH 20 million in compensation for the free accommodation of internally displaced persons in institutions.
In Ukraine, 2.6 million IDPs receive monthly payments.
