Zelensky Plans To Cut Government Spending

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he wants to reduce the Cabinet of Ministers and, accordingly, state budget expenditures, as UAH 500 billion is needed for mobilization requested by the military.

The Head of State said this at the year-end press conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today we are reducing government spending as much as possible. I am still working to reduce the government even more. But if there are no people there at all, it will be difficult for us to govern the state," Zelensky said.

He added: "I want to reduce this government... [UAH] 500 billion was requested for mobilization."

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the military proposed that 450-500 thousand people be additionally mobilized in Ukraine.