Enemy Attacks Nikopol With Drones And Artillery, Causing Destruction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with kamikaze drones and artillery, causing destruction.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“Two kamikaze drones and three artillery attacks. Today, the enemy again directed its weapons at Nikopol," the post reads.

Following the attacks, an infrastructure facility was damaged, as well as two five-story buildings, 13 private houses, and farm buildings. More than fifty solar panels were broken. Power lines and gas pipelines were damaged, added Lysak.

He stressed that civilians were not injured.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted an enemy missile over Dnipropetrovsk region.