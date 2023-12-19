Russians Want To Create Concern At Captured Azovmash Plant - National Resistance Center

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invaders plan to create a "machine-building concern" at the Azovmash plant, which they captured and destroyed.

That's according to Ukraine's National Resistance Center , Ukrinform reports.

The center said that the enemy's plans are far from reality, because the Russians themselves destroyed the industrial potential of the region and continue to do so.

In addition, Russian engineers who will arrive in the region to rebuild the destroyed industrial complex and work for the aggressor will become a target for the resistance movement.

"No one will remain anonymous and evade responsibility," the National Resistance Center said.

Azovmash is one of Ukraine's largest machine-building plants in the field of railcar construction, heavy and general machine-building. It is located in temporarily occupied Mariupol.

