Sifted Named A Leader In G2 Winter 2024 Grid Report For Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Sifted, the trailblazer in Logistics IntelligenceTM, today announced its recognition as a Leader in the G2 Winter 2024 Grid ® Report for Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions.



Sifted's G2 Leader Badge



G2 , the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, releases quarterly Grid® Reports and ranks products on customer reviews, as well as data gathered from online sources and social networks. Sifted's visibility into the shipping lifecycle, paired with its cost reduction and process improvement tools, were key criteria for inclusion in the report.

Sifted's clients lauded their industry-leading visibility and reporting capabilities, with 96% of users saying they would be likely to recommend the software. "Sifted Logistics Intelligence allows us to have instant visibility to our overall spend using a variety of metrics. We can make better decisions on logistics using [Sifted's] data analytics," says one user.

Sifted also earned a "Users Love Us" badge, with users rating the Quality of Support 9.5/10. "The technology is top of market, with a level support system from the consulting (strategic) and daily (tactical) perspectives. Their experience in parcel is second to none," says another verified user.

"We're honored to be named a Leader by G2 for Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions. It's a testament to our product meeting shippers' needs in a rapidly shifting market," says Ami Bensman, Sifted's Chief Experience Officer. "Our clients demand technology-first solutions to manage and diversify their carrier relationships, reduce expenses and improve efficiency. Sifted's Logistics Intelligence platform delivers exactly that."

About Sifted

Sifted's Logistics IntelligenceTM platform launched in 2021 and is changing how high-volume shippers optimize parcel costs. Sifted's machine learning capabilities transform data from billions of shipments into personalized, benchmarked analytics. Equipped with hard-dollar ROI and unparalleled transparency into vendor performance, shippers gain clarity, autonomy, and control - a tectonic shift from traditional consultancies. Sifted is setting new standards in operational efficiency and multicarrier parcel spend management. Discover more at Sifted

