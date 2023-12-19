Vituity Cares Foundation Celebrates Success At 2023 Healing Voices Annual Gala

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Annual gala highlighted the foundation's relentless efforts to combat healthcare inequity and make healthcare accessible to everyone.

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / The Vituity Cares Foundation proudly hosted its 2023 Annual Gala, "Healing Voices," on December 14th. This special event highlighted the foundation's relentless efforts to combat healthcare inequity and make healthcare accessible to everyone. The virtual gala featured engaging live auctions hosted by media personality Franco Finn, plus celebrity appearances by Demola, The Violinist, Hasan Minhaj, and Ronny Chieng.

This year's "Healing Voices" gala raised more than $642,042. Vituity is proud to match all donations up to $1. The contribution deadline is January 31, 2024, and donations can be made via Vituity Cares Healing Voices Donations .

In 2023, the Vituity Cares Foundation expanded its impact across the nation's healthcare sector, developing programs aligning with its vision of universal healthcare access and eliminating health disparities. Key achievements of the year included:



Offering essential services like food, clothing, and medical care to over 2,500 individuals experiencing homelessness.

Mentoring over 400 youths nationwide through comprehensive educational and training initiatives.

Providing significant financial support to underrepresented and disadvantaged youths, including those from inner-city communities. Extending its reach to international relief efforts, impacting lives in several countries.

"This year's gala is not just a celebration but a testament to the growth and impact of Vituity Cares," remarks Beena Patel, DrPH, MPH, Executive Director of Vituity Cares. "Our collective efforts and dedication are making a tangible difference in bridging the healthcare gap in communities nationwide."

Vituity Cares Foundation extends its heartfelt gratitude to its invaluable partners, including Lurie Children's Hospital, Change the Tune, Oakland Midnight Basketball League, B.A.R.E. Truth Inc., 12 Months of Giving, Vituity Cares Mentorship Program, Family Justice Alliance, and Village Life Outreach Project. Champions of Health, Chi Care, West Valley New Leaf Housing Assistance Program, Einsteins Bagels, and Tulare School District.

For more information about the Healing Voices Gala and to secure your free ticket to future events, please visit vituitycares .

About Vituity Cares Foundation

Vituity Cares Foundation is a 501(c)3 whose mission is to foster future leaders in healthcare, build healthier communities, and bridge the healthcare divide. This is done through strategic partnerships where Vituity Cares can support in their areas of expertise alongside organizations that have historically and continue to commit to a healthier and more equitable healthcare system for everyone. All proceeds from this event will be used to support, sustain, and grow these partnerships and programs. Learn more at vituitycares .

