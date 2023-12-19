Idlife's State-Of-The-Art Idfitness Line Is Now Informed Sport Certified

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / IDLife, a leader in personalized nutrition and wellness solutions, proudly announces that its innovative IDFitness Line is now Informed Sport certified. Launched in October at IDLife's national conference, the IDFitness Line revolutionizes how fitness enthusiasts and people from all walks of life approach workouts and recovery. Informed Sport is a global testing and certification program for sports and nutritional supplements. When you see the Informed Sport quality mark on IDLife's IDFitness Line, consumers can rest assured it has passed rigorous testing for a broad range of banned substances in sports, ensuring the highest standards in sports supplements.

IDLife IDFitness Line

IDLife IDFitness Line Now Informed Sport Certified

The IDFitness Line consists of three state-of-the-art products: LOAD, WORK, and RECOVER. Each product was meticulously formulated to work synergistically, providing a comprehensive fitness regimen that helps users optimize performance, build and retain lean muscle, and recover more effectively.

LOAD, the first product in the lineup, combines Creatine Monohydrate, myHMB®, and Peak ATP® to enhance strength, endurance, power, and post-workout recovery. WORK, the second product, features Arginine Silicate Inositol (Nitrosigine®), Beta Alanine (Carnosyn®), and other innovative ingredients to elevate stamina, focus, and workout intensity. RECOVER, the final piece of the puzzle, goes beyond traditional post-workout recovery with a blend of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and herbal extracts to expedite relief from Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness (DOMS) and promote overall well-being.

What sets the IDFitness Line apart is its unique ingredient combinations and holistic approach to fitness. Each product is crafted to address different aspects of the fitness journey, making it the ideal choice for fitness enthusiasts looking to maximize their potential and break through plateaus.

"We are excited to introduce the IDFitness Line to the world," said Josh Paine, CEO at IDLife. "Our mission has always been to provide individuals with cutting-edge wellness solutions, and the IDFitness Line is the next step in achieving that goal. We believe that these products will redefine the way people approach their workouts and recovery, helping them achieve their fitness goals more efficiently and effectively."

The IDFitness Line is now available for purchase on the IDLife website, and fitness enthusiasts worldwide are invited to experience the future of fitness and recovery.

For more information about IDLife and IDFitness, visit

Contact Information

Mark Bennett

Chief Business & Legal Officer

[email protected]

972-987-4430

SOURCE: IDLife, LLC

View the original press release on newswire.