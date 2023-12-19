Syrian, Iranian Fms Condemn Ongoing Israeli Military Operation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
DAMASCUS, Dec 20 (NNN-SANA) – Syrian Foreign Minister, Faisal Mekdad, and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, yesterday, condemned the intensifying Israeli military operation in Gaza.
In a phone conversation, both ministers expressed grave concern about the escalating situation in Palestine, particularly the Gaza Strip, and condemned“the continuous Israeli and Western aggression against the Palestinian people,” the report said.
They also regretted the loss of nearly 20,000 lives in Gaza, emphasising the urgent need to halt the Israeli military operation and deliver essential humanitarian aid to the enclave, according to the report.
On bilateral relations, the two top diplomats highlighted the importance of implementing various agreements reached by the two sides, noting that, tangible decisions will bring positive outcomes for the people of both Syria and Iran.– NNN-SANA
MENAFN19122023000200011047ID1107629726
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.