Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to leaders of the Gulf, Arab, friendly countries and of the regional, international organizations on offering their condolences on the demise of the late Amir.

KUWAIT - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah extended his thanks and appreciation to top Kuwaiti officials for their condolences and sincere sentiments on demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

NEW YORK - Members of the United Nations Security Council observed a minute of silence to mourn and honor Kuwait's late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

MOSCOW - The late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was a wise leader who dedicated himself to serving the socio-economic development of Kuwait and strengthening security and stability in the Arabian Gulf region, said a Russian official.

WASHINGTON - Flying its flag at half-mast, the Kuwaiti Embassy in Washington organized a three-day reception to receive mourners offering condolences over the passing away of the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

KUWAIT - Kuwait embassy in Algeria, Italy, Romania, Serbia and Singapore and the consulate in Kurdistan region, north Iraq, continued receiving mourners of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end) ibi