ECCB Revokes BON Bank Ltd’S Banking Licence

BASSETERRE, St Kitts – The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) advises that pursuant to section 14(1)(e) of the Banking Act, No 1 of 2015, of the laws of Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, as amended, it has revoked BON Bank Ltd's licence to carry on banking business effective 15 December 2023.

BON Bank Ltd was subsumed into the operations of The Bank of Nevis Limited effective 31 January 2023 and has ceased to conduct banking business. This revocation of licence will have no effect on the operations of The Bank of Nevis Limited.

The ECCB will publish a Notice of Revocation in the Gazette and a newspaper in Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis.

