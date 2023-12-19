INFINITI QX60: The Spectacle Of Sophistication

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

A showroom is intended to be a platform to show, to experience a performance. The INFINITI Center, out on Sheikh Zayed Road, is a space to witness artistry as it proudly houses the opportunity for the brand's fleet to deliver magic to its customers. In the glow of those highly respected AWR letters of the Rostamani family, this is where Japanese eliteness lives.

In the true spirit of the customer-centric hospitality that AW Rostomani is known for, that first greeting in the showroom is one of comfort and true welcome. Every member of the team shows pleasance, care and just the right level of interest. A look on the faces of the people who pull up to the building tells that story too. Guests expect a contended time, to be made to feel at home. Some seem to be genuinely excited to be made customers.

It's therefore apt that the first vehicle to be seen upon entry is the headline model, the most versatile ever, the INFINITI QX60. It commands attention there in its opening spotlight, greeting one and all with a stance that's bold yet inviting. This sleek SUV asserts that luxury is a comprehensive encounter to caters to all senses. But the entire range usually proves worth the right turn into the main part of the building.

Here, bathed in spacious, ample light, the INFINITI collection wows where Japanese craftsmanship meets Middle Eastern hospitality and demand for excellence. The family of vehicles is lovingly put on display in an environment it belongs.

The QX60 though stands apart, the shining colours that you find yourself admiring, the contours and lines that speak of a design philosophy grounded in aesthetic elegance and functional prowess. Every aspect, from the intuitive infotainment system to the hushed ambiance of its cabin, is meticulously engineered to foster a profound connection.

From the dramatic origami-inspired front grille to the panoramic moonroof, the QX60 manifests the art of innovation, characterized by sleek lines and a graceful silhouette. It's a classic that speaks to those with a preference for the finer things, while the calming cabin's luxurious materials and advanced technology offer an immersion that a modern connoisseur of comfort and style feels right at home in.

Underneath the hood, the engine harmonizes power with efficiency, delivering exhilarating performance without compromise. Safety and reliability are paramount, with advanced driver assistance technologies ensuring peace of mind.

The decision feels so easy; such that taking the conversation into those ready side rooms is frequently an almost inevitability. The INFINITI QX60 presents a fusion of art and engineering, ready to take its place in your life as a statement of elegance, a testament to the journey you've chosen.

To discover the essence of this promise for yourself, find INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles located throughout Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates.

About Arabian Automobiles Company:

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious 'Dubai Quality Gold Award' by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won 'Best Performing Brand' in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company's 'Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

Across its Dubai and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates:



New vehicle sales showrooms: 9 Nissan, 4 INFINITI and 2 Renault

6 pre-owned car showrooms

Central Logistics Centre at Dubai Industrial City

Service centres: 10 Nissan, 4 INFINITI, and 3 Renault

60-minute Express Service

9 spare parts outlets Arabian Automobiles is ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certified.