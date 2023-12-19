The First Meet, Match & Mingle App In The UAE Launches

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Dubai's elite singles can now connect with the ultimate concierge for true compatibility, both online and off.

MAXION: The Matchmaking Concierge has launched the UAE's first connection and compatibility app for accomplished professionals seeking genuine relationships. It's time to elevate your dating game and say goodbye to ghosting, catfishing, and endless swiping – MAXION is here.

The ground-breaking new platform, founded by the UAE's #1 matchmaker Christiana Maxion, is now available on iOS and is here and ready to solve Dubai's dating dilemmas, with a focus on compatibility and meaningful connections. Technology that matches your best self to theirs, alongside curated events, meet-up opportunities and your own matchmaking concierge is here to help busy, handpicked, elite singles, enjoy dating the way that suits them, via the subscription-based MAXION platform.

Celebrating the launch, over 200 founding MAXION members enjoyed a fabulous evening at Aura Sky Pool, Palm Jumeirah that encompassed everything MAXION is all about – connection, energy and unforgettable moments. With mind-blowing entertainment, mouthwatering culinary delights, and the most breathtaking view that Dubai has to offer.

With memberships going live in January 2024, MAXION members can already look forward to more exclusive, members-only events that promise a highly curated opportunity to mix and mingle. Joining in December grants exclusive access to the New Year, New Connections event on January 1st 2024 at The Strand, Palm Jumeirah, promising games and good vibes only!

For the first time in the UAE, MAXION members can enjoy.

Compatibility: new, handpicked profiles sent weekly via the MAXION app

Concierge: MAXION plan, book, and confirm all of your meets

Connection: invites to members-only MAXION events

Following on from Christiana Maxion's 96% success rate as a Dubai-based, global matchmaker, MAXION was born from an obvious need to match busy lifestyles with the ultimate in true compatibility both online and offline. Christiana says“MAXION is the natural, but next-level step for those looking to match and meet. My years of work amongst global, elite singles to connect them with like-minded matches has proven that not everyone shines on a 'flat' online dating profile. Alongside that, there is no better way to seek out new connections than in person. Our curated MAXION meetups add colour to an online connection and are designed for an elite online concierge experience, utilising the best in technology to ensure a hassle-free experience for the discerning clientele MAXION caters for. MAXION members know what they are looking for, and MAXION helps them find it”

As a premium product, MAXION revolutionises dating and matchmaking by way of exclusive features designed to make the online experience as smooth as possible. Via the MAXION app, members will enjoy 'values' based matchmaking options, a 15-second audio 'connection' pitch, the ability to match with those whose 'meet vibes' match yours, and NO user-to-user messaging. In-app user photos are deliberately black and white, MAXION encourages meet-ups via its carefully curated options to suit everyone, whether it's lunch, cafe or dinner dates, fitness, culture or more – the key is in the concierge service, there is no 'one swipe suits all' approach.

The incredible success of the recent launch event for MAXION has seen app downloads rise above 1000, for its first iteration and the exclusive, never to be repeated AED 699 MAXION launch membership offer grants you 3 months access to an exciting world of compatibility, concierge services, and exclusive events. 12 months access is currently available for a limited time at AED 999 only for December.