Dusty Cars Announce New Sales Of Classic Mercedes Benz After Expert Valuation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Dusty Cars, California's top-rated classic car buying service, is announcing new sales of classic Mercedes cars.

- Douglas BerryPLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dusty Cars, a best-in-class classic car buyer in California at , is proud to announce recent sales of several classic Mercedes vehicles. The company specializes in the appraisal, cash offer, pickup, restoration and resale of classic luxury cars. A professional valuation and speedy appraisal save sellers time and help classic car buyers quickly purchase the "car of their dreams.""When sellers reach out to us, sometimes they wonder if their classic Mercedes, Porsche, Jaguar, etc., is worth anything. We can answer, 'yes,' the majority of the time. And we probably have a buyer seeking out their exact year and model," stated Douglas Berry, the visionary founder of Dusty Cars. "We know these classic vehicles are special and deserve to be sold to someone who will treat them with adoration and care."The public can view the list of recently sold classic cars by Dusty Cars at recently-sold-cars/ . Listings include a 1959 Mercedes 220S Sedan in cream with original interior and low mileage at classic-cars-for-sale/1959-mercedes-220s-sedan/ . Also, a well-preserved 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SL Roadster in original condition was sold at classic-cars-for-sale/1969-mercedes-280sl-roadster-5/ . Dusty Cars is located in Pleasanton, California. The company's classic car experts travel around the United States to offer a professional appraisal and fair cash offer for luxury classic cars.The valuation process for classic cars includes several factors such as historical significance, authenticity, condition, documented history, current market demand, and trends. The public can find details for the classic car valuation process on this page: valuation/ . Dusty Cars provides cash offers and valuation services for older luxury autos, including Porsche, Jaguar, Cadillac, and even Rolls Royce. The company can purchase, pick up, restore, and resell vintage sports and luxury automobiles. Car enthusiasts interested in a classic Mercedes-Benz can visit the valuation page at valuation/ .VINTAGE CAR APPRAISERS RECENTLY HELP TO "REHOME" FABULOUS CLASSIC MERCEDES AUTOMOBILESHere is the background on this release. No matter how cherished by the owner, a classic car may need to be sold. The owner may want to ensure the car is sold to a responsible person who will treat it with great respect. Vintage automobiles can be more complex to sell than so-called "regular" used cars. The value of a classic vehicle can fluctuate depending on trends and other factors during a specific time. A professional classic car appraisal can help a seller receive the best price for a vintage automobile like a classic Mercedes.ABOUT DUSTY CARSDusty Cars is California's top classic car buyer. The company buys classic cars offering top prices, free evaluations, and best-in-class cash offers. The company focuses on truly "classic" vehicles such as classic Porsches, classic Jaguars (especially the Jaguar E-series), and classic Mercedes. It buys classic Alfa Romeos, Fords, Chevys, and Toyotas, depending on year and condition. Persons who want to sell a classic car fast and fair are encouraged to visit the website and contact a vintage car specialist for a cash offer.Web.Tel. 415-387-8922

Lee McDonald

JM Internet Group

415-655-1071

email us here