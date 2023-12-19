Fhlbank Pittsburgh And PHFA Announce 2023 Home4good Funding Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) $3.7 million initiative targets homelessness in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FHLBank Pittsburgh (FHLBank) and the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) announced today the 2023 Home4Good funding awarded to programs across the commonwealth working to reduce homelessness. This year, the combined total contribution is $3.7 million, with $2.2 million from FHLBank and $1.5 million from PHFA.

"Through partnership with PHFA, FHLBank members provided more than $2 million this year to 55 Pennsylvania programs/projects," said FHLBank President and Chief Executive Officer, Winthrop Watson. "These combined funds are directed toward local service organizations helping those experiencing homelessness."

Home4Good was created by FHLBank and is administered by PHFA. The funding announced today will be distributed as grants to organizations that help individuals retain or find housing, provide supportive services to those facing homelessness or address other unmet needs within the existing homeless provider network. This is the sixth year that the two organizations have partnered on the Home4Good homeless prevention initiative.

Distribution of the funding in most counties will be overseen by local Continuum of Care organizations. The list of funding recipients is available on the PHFA website

(see: "2023 Home4Good Funding Awards").

"We have many good programs across Pennsylvania that work to keep people in housing," said PHFA Executive Director and CEO Robin Wiessmann. "With this additional targeted funding, we feel they can make a tremendous difference in our joint effort with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh to address homelessness in our state."

Information about Home4Good is available at and at the bottom of the homepage under "Resources." Organizations interested in future participation in the program can contact Alexa Mascara at [email protected] or Bryce Maretzki at [email protected]

for details.

About FHLBank Pittsburgh

FHLBank Pittsburgh provides reliable funding and liquidity to its member financial institutions, which include commercial and savings banks, community development financial institutions, credit unions and insurance companies in Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. FHLBank products and resources help support community lending, housing and economic development. As one of 11 Federal Home Loan Banks established by Congress, FHLBank has been an integral and reliable part of the financial system since 1932. Learn more by visiting .

About PHFA

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. Through its carefully managed mortgage programs and investments in multifamily housing developments, PHFA also promotes economic development across the state. Since its creation by the legislature in 1972, it has generated more than $17.6 billion of funding for more than 195,250 single-family home mortgage loans, helped fund the construction of 103,328 rental units, distributed approximately $289 million to support local housing initiatives, and saved the homes of more than 50,860 families from foreclosure. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.

Media contacts:

Eric M. Slomer

FHLBank Pittsburgh

412-288-7694

[email protected]

Scott Elliott

PHFA

717-649-6522

[email protected]



SOURCE Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency