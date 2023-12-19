Faith Investor Services Acquires Integrity Investors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Faith Investor Services

Faith Investor Services announced today that it is acquiring Integrity Investors, expanding their faith-based wealth management business.

DALLAS, TX, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Faith Investor Services , LLC (“FIS”) announced today that it is acquiring Integrity Investors, LLC, a Biblically Responsible investment firm headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. This expands their faith-based investment talent and builds on the wealth management services for private clients and institutions offered at FIS by Jay Peroni, CFP® in Tennessee.Integrity Investors is a well-established firm known for its expertise and leadership in Biblically Responsible Investing (“BRI”). This refers to a biblical-driven investment strategy that seeks investment returns in companies whose values and actions align with those of Christian teachings. This acquisition represents an alliance between two like-minded entities, enabling both organizations to combine their strengths and accelerate their shared mission of seeking investment performance in a faithful manner.Mark Minnella, CFS, CFCA, CKA will join the FIS investment committee. Integrity Investors staff Jason Kreke, Stephen Balance and Casandra Davis in Missouri are also joining FIS. Both firms are committed to maintaining the same level of excellence, personalized service, and investment expertise that Integrity Investors' clients have come to trust.“By combining companies, we expand our ability to care for our clients, enhance the services we provide, and quicken the mission of helping investors invest with Biblical integrity,” said Mark Minnella, president of Integrity Investors.“Mark was there in the early days of Biblically Responsible Investing. He brings a deep commitment to faithful investing and great professional expertise. FIS is fortunate to have Mark and his talented team as colleagues as we work to have Kingdom Impact,” said Faith Investor Services Chairman Steve Nelson, CFA.Additionally, Jason Kreke was previously with Edward Jones and LPL prior to joining Integrity. He brings solid experience as a Financial Advisor to Faith Investor Services. Stephen and Casandra are dedicated to client service/operations and will continue to bring their passion for excellence to Faith Investor Services.“These four professionals from Integrity Investors are people of faith and add a great deal to our growth trajectory in wealth management,” offered Mike Skillman, the CEO of Faith Investor Services.Outside of wealth management, FIS currently offers two faith-based ETFs, KOCG and PRAY. Their first, the FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSE: KOCG), launched in July 2021 and is sub-advised by the Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors. KOCG is managed in accordance with the investment guidelines set by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Their second, the FIS Christian Stock Fund (NYSE: PRAY), is designed to appeal to Christians broadly and is sub-advised by Capital Insight Partners based in Scottsdale, AZ. Both ETFs are actively managed.About Faith Investor ServicesFaith Investor Services, LLC, is both an exchange-traded fund provider and a wealth management firm. In ETFs, the company is dedicated to delivering pure-play, faith-based funds that offer investors access to investments that align with their religious beliefs. In wealth management, the firm delivers portfolio management and guides clients in setting strategy and addressing fiduciary and legacy goals. To learn more, visit .About Integrity InvestorsIntegrity Investors, LLC, of St. Louis, Missouri, is a Biblically committed wealth management firm serving private clients, corporate retirement plans and institutions. Founded by Mark Minnella in May 2000, he is also the author of The Wall Street Awakening: The Heart and Mind of Investing with Biblical Integrity. More information is available at .Media Contact:Michael Skillman, CEO, Faith Investor Services14785 Preston Road, Suite 1000Dallas, TX 75254P (214) 462-7244 | E: ...

