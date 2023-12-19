(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Functional Films Market by Type (Conductive Films, Optical Films, Protective Films, Barrier Films, Adhesive Films), Material (Polyethylene), End-Use (Packaging, Electronics, Automotive), Substrate (Glass, Plastic) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Functional films market size is projected to grow from USD 30.5 billion in 2023 to USD 49.6 billion by 2030, registering a

CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The functional films market is experiencing substantial growth driven by a convergence of key factors across various industries. The proliferation of electronic devices, coupled with advancements in flexible and lightweight technologies, propels the demand for conductive and protective films. Additionally, the rising significance of sustainable and high-performance packaging solutions fuels the adoption of barrier films. The expansion of end-use industries such as healthcare, automotive, and construction, coupled with increasing consumer awareness regarding product safety and longevity, further contributes to the market's growth.

Conductive Films accounted for the largest share in type segment of functional films market in terms of value.

Conductive films dominate the largest market share in the functional films market due to their versatile applications in various electronic devices and industries. These films, often composed of materials like indium tin oxide (ITO) or graphene, exhibit excellent electrical conductivity, transparency, and flexibility. As a result, they are extensively used in the production of touchscreens for smartphones, tablets, and other electronic displays. Moreover, conductive films find applications in the automotive sector for smart windows, heated mirrors, and transparent conductive coatings.

Polyethylene accounted for the largest share in material segment of functional films market in terms of value.

The dominance of polyethylene in the functional films market can also be attributed to its favorable properties in terms of ease of processing, lightweight nature, and chemical resistance. These characteristics make polyethylene an ideal material for various applications, such as greenhouse films in agriculture, geomembranes in construction, and hygiene films in the healthcare sector. The material's adaptability to different manufacturing processes and its ability to meet stringent industry standards contribute to its widespread use and market leadership in the functional films landscape.

Electronics end-user industry accounted for the largest share in end-use segment of Functional films market in terms of value.

The functional films market experiences robust growth primarily driven by its vital end-use in the electronics industry. The dominance of the electronic end-user segment is the relentless pursuit of miniaturization and lightweight design in electronic devices. Functional films facilitate the development of slim and lightweight gadgets without compromising on performance, making them indispensable in an increasingly mobile and technologically advanced world. The electronic industry's constant drive for efficiency, durability, and improved user experiences solidifies the electronic end-user segment's position as the largest market share holder in the functional films market.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for Functional films.

The Asia Pacific region's prominence in the functional films market may be due to its aggressive implementation of sustainable practises and environmental legislation. As consumers and industries place a greater emphasis on environmentally friendly solutions, the region's commitment to sustainable manufacturing processes and materials, combined with a growing awareness of environmental concerns, positions it as a leader in the development and consumption of functional films that meet stringent sustainability criteria. The Asia Pacific region's leading market share in the dynamic landscape of functional films is being solidified by the convergence of economic expansion, technical progress, and sustainability measures.

The report provides insights on the following:



Analysis of drivers: (Growing demand for smart packaging solutions, Rising demand for functional films in the automotive industry), restraints (Increasing competition from emerging technologies, Limited understanding of the properties and performance of functional films), opportunities (Development of new functional films for emerging applications, Use of functional films in agriculture), and challenges (Competition from traditional packaging materials, Immature recycling infrastructure) influencing the growth of functional films market.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the functional films market offered by top players in the global functional films market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the functional films market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the markets for functional films market across regions.

Market Capacity: Production capacities of companies producing functional films are provided wherever available with upcoming capacities for the functional films market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the functional films market.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary



Protective & Barrier Film to Lead Functional Films Market During Forecast Period

PE Segment to Lead Functional Films Market During Forecast Period

Packaging Segment to Lead Functional Films Market During Forecast Period

Plastic to Lead Functional Films Market During Forecast Period Asia-Pacific Dominated Functional Films Market in 2023

Premium Insights



Attractive Opportunities for Players in Functional Films Market -

Expansion of Packaging, Pharmaceutical, and Healthcare Sectors to Drive Market

Functional Films Market, by Type - Optical & Conductive Films to be Fastest-Growing Segment During Forecast Period

Functional Films Market, by Region - Asia-Pacific to be Fastest-Growing Market for Functional Films During Forecast Period

Functional Films Market, by End-Use Industry - Packaging to be Fastest-Growing Segment During Forecast Period

Functional Films Market, by Material - PET to be Fastest-Growing Segment During Forecast Period Functional Films Market, by Substrate - Plastic to be Fastest-Growing Segment During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Growing Demand for Smart Packaging Solutions

Rising Need for Functional Films in Automotive Industry Miniaturization of Electronic Devices

Restraints



Increasing Competition from Emerging Technologies

Limited Understanding of Functional Films Low Availability of High-Purity Raw Materials

Opportunities



Development of New Functional Films for Emerging Applications

Use of Functional Films in Modern Agriculture Development of New Quantum Computers

Challenges



Use of Traditional Packaging Materials Immature Recycling Infrastructure

Case Study Analysis



Hydrogel-Based Functional Films to Produce 3D Scaffolds Functional Film Hydrogels to Achieve Site-Specific Drug Delivery

Company Profiles



Toray Industries

Eastman Chemical

Covestro

Dai Nippon Printing

3M

Honeywell International

Nitto Denko

Dupont Teijin Films

Mitsubishi Chemical

Toyob

Avery Dennison

Tatsuta Electric Wire and Cable

Gunze

Sabic

Mondi

Innovia Films

Polifilm

Clariant

Ineos

Avient

Lintec

Nagase

Toyochem

Coveris Toppan

