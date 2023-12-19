Defense IT Spending Market To Grow By USD 23.53 Billion From 2023 To 2028 Growth Driven By Development Of Autonomous Systems - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Defense IT Spending Market 2024-2028

The development of autonomous systems is a key factor driving market growth.

Autonomous systems can be defined as advanced technologically driven systems capable of carrying out many functions on their own without assistance from humans. Furthermore, such systems can improve operational efficiency, reduce the risk to human life, enhance situational awareness, and give a greater level of accuracy and precision in military operations

Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Challenge

Issues related to digital sovereignty are one of the significant challenges restricting market growth. Data privacy and the protection of vulnerable information against cyber threats are emphasized by the increasing use of digital technologies such as enhanced reality in defense systems. In addition, there are several issues concerning data protection, company dependence, interoperability, knowledge gaps, International Regulations, and Economic Impact associated with digital sovereignty on the Defence Information Technology Spending Market.



Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Free Sample PDF Report Now

The defense IT spending market has been segmented by type (service, software, and hardware), application (cyber security, IT infrastructure, logistic and asset management, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).



The service segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Consulting services, system integration, application development and maintenance, management services, cybersecurity services, training and supporting services as well as data analytics services are some of the major service segments in this market. In addition, consultancy services are a key service segment within defense companies. Furthermore, defense companies are advised of new technologies integration, system performance optimization, and the consolidation of their existing IT infrastructure through these services.

North America is estimated to contribute 46% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.



View a Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Defense IT Spending Market:

Accenture Plc, Amazon Inc., BAE Systems Plc, CRON AI, Cubic Corp., CyAmast Pty Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., General Dynamics Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Holo Light GmbH, International Business Machines Corp., Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., ManTech International Corp., Microsoft Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Oracle Corp., Pennant International Group PLC, Science Applications International Corp. Inc., and Palantir Technologies Inc.

Related Reports:

The

Internet of Things market

size is forecast to increase by USD 1,036.83 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.12%.



The network as a service market size is forecast to increase by USD 19.99 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.9%.