Volaris Group Acquires Delacon

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group Inc. (“Volaris”) has acquired Delacon, a leading provider of Call Tracking, Call Management and Speech Analytics solutions. Delacon works with businesses, enterprises, agencies and government organizations globally, to measure advertising campaign performance and help them confidently optimise their campaigns. Delacon is headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with a support & development office in India.



“We are excited to have Delacon join the Volaris family and look forward to mutual growth through the exchange of knowledge, resources, and skills,” said Joe Westhuizen, Group Leader, Volaris Group.

Established in 2003 by Michael Center, Delacon initially focused on Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and VOIP solutions before branching out into the full suite of call-related marketing solutions they provide today.

Delacon joins a growing portfolio of marketing management firms at Volaris Group, including ClickDimensions and Crosscap , and will work closely with businesses within the same industry to share best practices. The Delacon team will operate independently under the continued leadership of Michael Center, reporting to Joe Westhuizen.

“Delacon's acquisition by Volaris Group is a great strategic move, offering us the best of both worlds: the support of a global entity and the autonomy to continue as an independent business. We are eager to utilize Volaris's expertise in growing technology businesses to enhance our reach and capabilities,” said Michael Center, Chief Executive Officer of Delacon.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at .

