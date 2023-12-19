Journey's New Payment And Authentication Solutions Are Now A Premium Applications On Genesys Appfoundry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Now Genesys AppFoundry customers can easily buy and integrate Journey's authentication and payment products, reducing fraud while improving efficiency and CX.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Journey, Inc (DBA: Journey), an integrated identity platform provider, is expanding its suite of capabilities as a premium application provider. Genesys is a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration. With Journey's award-winning suite of secure and privacy-preserving identity and interaction solutions, Genesys customers can easily integrate biometric, passwordless authentication and new ground-breaking payment capabilities from the Genesys AppFoundry with the ease and convenience of Genesys premium application processes. With these new identity and payment capabilities from Journey, businesses have an easy path to a cloud-based contact center that delivers higher security, vastly improved efficiency, a safer, faster and more comprehensive payment solution to increase revenue, and enhanced customer experience.Innovative Identity Solutions for Genesys AppFoundryAuthentication is crucial to almost any contact center interaction, helping agents and systems answer the most basic and universal question:“Who is this?” This is particularly important for organizations in banking, healthcare, retail, and others where secure customer interactions are critical. With Journey's biometric authentication capabilities, customers interacting with contact centers can authenticate quickly using a variety of methods, including Passkeys (ex: FaceID). Journey's technology also makes it simple for Genesys customers to add“step-up” authentication options like identity proofing using the phone's cameras and advanced AI to match the caller to their photo ID, device data, and many other authenticators. This dramatically reduces friction for these interactions and enhances customer experience in the process.These authentication methods are far more secure than traditional methods of proving identity, such as asking customers security questions. Traditional authentication processes take an average of 60-90 seconds at the beginning of a customer interaction, but it can be much longer. Journey's authentication technology instantly authenticates customers' identity with up to 99.9999% accuracy, eliminating that lengthy process and saving $1 per minute of contact center costs from each interaction.Similarly, Journey's Agent Authentication capabilities enable businesses to log in agents daily using a simple face scan to replace passwords. This helps agents log in quickly and eliminates password resets, which cost about $70 - $80 per reset. With Journey's continuous biometric agent authentication, businesses can also alleviate the challenges of mismatched“time to live” tokens on certain agent applications, which in the past caused an agent to reauthenticate throughout the day. Furthermore, biometric authentication helps protect corporate data by eliminating the risk of compromised passwords, which has caused serious data breaches in recent months.Secure Payments, Transactions and InteractionsBeyond authentication, Journey's unique approach, powered by their patented Zero Knowledge Network®, grants Genesys customers seamless access to the full array of Journey's identity solutions for hundreds of use cases, including a ground-breaking and novel solution for digital and voice payments, digital disclosures, eSignatures, and more complex and risky transactions like secure wire transfers, loan applications, outbound campaigns and more.The new payment solution that Journey is launching through the Genesys AppFoundry enables contact centers to have a single vendor that can handle digital wallet payments (PayPal, GooglePay, ApplePay, and more) and voice or touchtone credit card payments in a PCI-compliant solution that can be implemented in days, rather than months, quarters (or longer). All of Journey's payment solutions can be deployed in any channel (voice, IVR, IVA, Chat, etc.) and do not require integration into the SBC (Session Border Controller), making them far more stable and easier to deploy than any payment solution on the market today.As an integrated identity platform provider, Journey standardizes how contact centers request, collect, encrypt, and route sensitive information – eliminating the need for intermediaries to see or store it. Journey's growing patent and trademark portfolio provides a solid foundation for its award-winning solutions and reinforces its commitment to safeguarding data. And because Journey's solutions are cloud-based and, in most cases, no code or low code, they are fast and easy to implement and add new capabilities.“We are delighted to achieve premium app status with Genesys on Journey's innovative approach to helping contact centers easily integrate some of the transformative capabilities that cloud contact centers can access,” said Brett Shockley, CEO of Journey.“By deploying Journey's secure identity, payment and transaction applications on the Genesys platform, customers will take a major leap forward in security, fraud prevention and customer experience.”About Journey, Inc (DBA: Journey):Journey, Inc (DBA: Journey) is a cybersecurity software business that sets the industry standard for safeguarding data and reimagining customer experiences. By leveraging their patented Zero Knowledge Network, Journey, Inc empowers businesses to excel in an ever-changing landscape. With a customer-centric approach and a commitment to innovation, Journey, Inc is redefining cybersecurity and digital transformation.

Press Relations

Journey

...

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other

Journey Voice Payment demo on Genesys