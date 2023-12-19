Professional Readers' Pulse On“The Music Therapy Profession”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / --“How can the musician make a difference? In what way can the musician make a living and make a difference? What is the soul of the musician or music therapist? Why music therapy?” These are some of the questions that Christine Korb addresses and answers in the contents of her book, The Music Therapy Profession . Currently published under the banner of PageTurner Press and Media, the book has seven chapters aimed towards readers who are considering to get into the profession or simply readers who are curious about it.Korb quotes music therapist and experts in the field as some of her references in the book. She also provides readers with ample resources, notes, and quotable sentences, making the contents of the book as relaxing or as soothing as listening to music. With such a foreign concept to many, it is no surprise that The Music Therapy Profession has been widely reviewed by several professional and common readers alike.In a BlueInk Review, the book is described in this way,“The text is peppered with essays written by those applying to therapy programs. They are well-written and presumably helpful to those wanting to break in the field.” Comparatively, the Pacific Book Review effectively summarizes the main points of the book with the statement,“It is not a texty-type book, but instead a good read to help get the word out about the inspiring and rewarding profession of music therapy.”Through these reviews, readers are confident that The Music Therapy Profession gives information and inspiration to pursue music therapy, especially when one has a passion for it. Even verified buyers of the book have taken to Amazon to express their positive feedback. One reviewer, Miriam De Nazareto, stated,“I am enjoying this book. The potential health, wellness, and joy from music therapy is still largely untapped, awaiting discovery and application from deeper than the tip of the musical iceberg.”Christine Korb, MM, MT-BC, is a former creator and director of music therapy at Pacific University. She has many years of clinical experience, is a composer, author, researcher, book reviewer, and presenter. She has also made significant contributions in the music and music therapy industry. She has written and published children's and folk songs. Now, she no longer writes or composes frequently, but she believes that her students and writings have become her real-life compositions. Her book, The Music Therapy Profession, is available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at and other online retailers.

