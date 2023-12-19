Innovative Startups From Sungkyunkwan University Startup Support Foundation Shine In Silicon Valley

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dream Challenge K-Startup Demo Day

One of the seven extraordinary startups cultivated by the Sungkyunkwan University Startup Support Foundation is taking the stage at the Dream Challenge K-Startup Demo Day event

one on one business meeting with Silicon Valley Investors and strategic partners

Seven startups, nurtured by the Sungkyunkwan University Startup Support Foundation, have made an impressive mark in Silicon Valley.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Seven startups, nurtured by the Sungkyunkwan University Startup Support Foundation , have made an impressive mark in Silicon Valley. This achievement comes after they participated in the Dream Challenge K-Startup Demo Day event, which took place on November 14th and was organized by Dreamkium , a Silicon Valley-based entity.The Demo Day event served as a launchpad for global expansion and investment attraction for Korean startups. Drawing approximately 150 attendees, including a diverse array of industry experts, angel investors, and venture capital firms from Silicon Valley, it provided a platform for startups affiliated with Sungkyunkwan University Startup Support Foundation to present their innovative business concepts and investment proposals. Beyond this, it allowed them to engage in one-on-one meetings with local investors and prospective strategic partners, setting the stage for investment and business growth in the United States.These startups bring distinctive innovations to the forefront:VoiceMatch: Specializing in AI-based voice assistants.CRHM: Manufacturers of RF components and modules in ultra-high-frequency bands (above 10GHz) using ceramic layering technology.MiMetics: Focused on enhancing skin penetration rates through natural mimicry technology using octopus suction plates.Codime: Offering a solution for generating fashion clothing model cuts using Generative AI.Lifoli: A mobile gifting platform tailored for high-end gift transactions.JK Technology: Developers of a one-way smart VLC-LED lighting system for indoor positioning, based on AI and mobile applications.Insensory: Operating as a company offering integrated monitoring equipment and pest control services for smart infectious disease vectors.The Sungkyunkwan University Startup Support Foundation actively collaborates with relevant institutions in Gyeonggi-do province and the Seoul metropolitan area through the Entrepreneurship-Centered University Program. The Foundation's programs have been instrumental in facilitating investment attraction, market expansion, and global outreach for startup companies, cementing its role as a regional hub for entrepreneurship.Mr. Kyong-hwan Kim, Director of Sungkyunkwan University Startup Support Foundation, expressed, "The overseas expansion of technology venture companies has become increasingly crucial. Despite the challenges stemming from the weakening of the WTO regime, Sungkyunkwan University Startup Support Foundation remains committed to providing diverse support for entrepreneurship, including education, investment attraction, market development, and global expansion."JH Moon, Founder of Dreamkium America, emphasized, "To ensure the success of the Silicon Valley Dream Challenge K-Startup Demo Day event, we focused on identifying outstanding startups in Korea. We provided them with global mentoring and created high-quality English pitch decks to enhance their accessibility to the global market. The journey of Korean startups into the global market requires continuous support and collaboration. Successful global expansion relies on the strong leadership and execution capabilities of company leaders." He highlighted the importance of flexible collaboration between academia and industry and the establishment of a comprehensive support system for sustained global market expansion.Mr. Jong-hee Kim, CEO of CRHM, one of the participating companies, commented, "During this Dream Challenge event, we prioritized marketing in the US market over seeking investments. In just one month, we managed to establish connections with local business development experts and initiate technical consultations with US-based companies. The US Dream Challenge event provided us with a fantastic opportunity. We express our gratitude to the Sungkyunkwan University Startup Support Foundation and Dreamkium for their generous support."Mr. Nam-wook Ko, CEO of VoiceMatch, expressed his appreciation, stating, "The local investment professionals we met during the Dream Challenge event offered detailed advice on our services, global market, customer characteristics, and network utilization strategies. Based on their valuable guidance, we have been continuously following up, even after returning to Korea. We have achieved milestones that enabled us to enter the US market. The time spent with the Sungkyunkwan University Startup Support Foundation and Dreamkium during our journey to the US was a time when we directly confirmed the potential of our business as a global service. Above all, we sincerely thank them for enabling us to dream bigger."Dreamkium is committed to strengthening collaborations with numerous institutions and universities to ensure that Dream Challenge K-Startup Demo Day continues to serve as a stepping stone for promising Korean companies to enter the US market.For more information or inquiries, please contact Dreamkium at ...About SKKU Startup Support FoundationLaunched in 2015 in collaboration with the Ministry of SMEs and Start-ups in Korea, the SKKU Startup Support Foundation aims to transform universities into entrepreneurial hubs. Offering comprehensive support packages, the foundation nurtures prospective entrepreneurs through training, item searches, commercialization, and follow-ups.About DreamkiumDreamkium empowers tech companies to achieve global aspirations through funding, market entry support, technology licensing, mentorship, and tailored business development. Facilitating connections between tech companies, industry partners, and resources, Dreamkium paves the way for seamless growth and success.

