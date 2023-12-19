Spirit Of Sturgis TT: Progressive American Flat Track Hits The Streets For A Historic Debut On August 11, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) America's Original Extreme Sport Takes Over Downtown Sturgis Streets for the final day of the 84th City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMA Pro Racing, in collaboration with Øuterkind and the City of Sturgis, is proud to announce a major new event on the 2024 Progressive American Flat Track schedule: the inaugural Spirit of Sturgis TT. This spectacle of motorcycle sport is scheduled for August 11, 2024, coinciding with the final Sunday of the 84th Annual City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, continuing the city's legacy of motorcycle racing that dates back to 1938.

AMA Pro Racing, in collaboration with Øuterkind and the City of Sturgis, announce a major new event on the 2024 Progressive American Flat Track schedule: the inaugural Spirit of Sturgis TT. This spectacle of motorcycle sport is scheduled for August 11, 2024, coinciding with the final Sunday of the 84th Annual City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, continuing the city's legacy of motorcycle racing that dates back to 1938.

Continue Reading

"The history and the legacy of the City of

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally started with racing," said Mark Carstensen, mayor of the City of Sturgis. "To host this event, Sturgis is building the bridge to the future."



The Spirit of Sturgis TT is a culmination of the collaborative effort to combine the rich heritage and tradition of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with American Flat Track's 70+ years of national championship racing to create a modern-day racing spectacle for fans. This groundbreaking event, taking place in the vibrant heart of downtown Sturgis, will feature an innovative mix of street and dirt sections and will be free for the public to attend.

"The Spirit of

Sturgis TT is not just a race; it's a tribute to the enduring legacy of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, blending tradition with innovation," said Gene Crouch, CEO of AMA Pro Racing. "Racing through the storied streets of Sturgis promises a spectacular new chapter in the city's rich history in motorcycle racing, while offering an unparalleled experience for fans and competitors."

"The inaugural Spirit of

Sturgis TT race is an embodiment of our agency's commitment to delivering an exceptional motorsports experience within the world's most iconic motorcycle rally," says Ben Keane, Partner, Øuterkind. "We believe the race will not only captivate the hearts of enthusiasts during this rally but will carve its own legacy to attract new audiences while becoming a sought-after part of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for years to come."

Building on the series' history of hybrid courses, including past events like the DAYTONA TT and Atlanta Super TT, the Spirit of Sturgis TT is set to offer an unmatched racing experience. The unique setting of racing through the heart of the world-renowned Rally promises to deliver a memorable event for both participants and spectators.



For the first time, Progressive AFT's Mission SuperTwins and Parts Unlimited Singles presented by KICKER classes will navigate a challenging course through Sturgis' bustling streets. The 0.5-mile circuit will include legendary Main Street and each race will start and finish at the iconic Harley-Davidson Rally Point.

In a significant expansion for Progressive AFT, the event will also feature the debut of the AFT

AdventureTrackers class. This new category will introduce the latest production-based Adventure Bikes, providing the motorcycle industry with an opportunity to showcase the rapidly growing segment. The new class aligns with the City of Sturgis' tradition of embracing the future of motorcycling and has sparked considerable interest among manufacturers, leading to rumors of high-profile entries for the event.

Full details of the AFT AdventureTrackers class will be announced in the near future as will additional information regarding viewing options for the first annual Spirit of Sturgis TT.

For more information on Progressive AFT visit .



For more information on the City of

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally visit .

Progressive AFT series merchandise is available via the official merchandise store at .

About AMA Pro Racing:

AMA Pro Racing is the premier professional motorcycle racing organization in North America, operating a full schedule of events and championships for a variety of motorcycle disciplines from its headquarters in Daytona Beach, Fla. Learn more about AMA Pro Racing at .

About Progressive American Flat Track:



Progressive American Flat Track, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, is the world's premier dirt track motorcycle racing series and one of the longest-running championships in the history of motorsports. Sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing in Daytona Beach, Fla., the series is highly regarded as the most competitive form of dirt track motorcycle racing on the globe. For more information on Progressive American Flat Track, please visit us on the web, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, check us out on Instagram and catch all the Progressive American Flat Track racing action on FOX Sports.

About Øuterkind:

Founded in 2020 in Denver, CO the creative agency was born amidst significant uncertainty, designed to provide innovative solutions that capitalize on current and evolving digital, experiential and retail dislocations. Operating under the banner of Business Unusual, Øuterkind takes pride in pushing creative boundaries and setting new benchmarks for experience, no matter the tactic. Many agencies will hope that traditional solutions will somehow work again.

Øuterkind is not that kind of agency. For more information visit theouterkind.

About The City of

Sturgis:

Sturgis is a city in Meade County, South Dakota. The population was 7,020 as of the 2020 census. It is the county seat of Meade County and is named after Samuel D. Sturgis, a Union general during the Civil War. Sturgis is the host of one of the largest annual motorcycle events in the world: the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which lasts for 10 days beginning on the first Friday of August. The Rally attracts large numbers of motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world. Learn more about the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally .

SOURCE Progressive AFT