EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF ECOPETROL S.A.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOGOTA, Colombia, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chief Executive Officer of Ecopetrol
S.A.
hereby
summons all
Shareholders
to
the
extraordinary
Assembly
of
the
General Shareholders'
Meeting
to
be
held
on
January
10th
of
2024,
starting
at
8:30
a.m.,
at
Ecopetrol ́s
main
building located on Carrera 13 No. 36 - 24 in Bogota,
D.C.
The agenda for the Meeting will be:
Safety guidelines
Quorum verification
Opening of the General Shareholders' Meeting by the Chief Executive Officer of Ecopetrol S.A.
Approval of the Agenda
Appointment of the Chairperson presiding over the General Shareholders' Meeting
Appointment of the commission responsible for scrutiny and counting of the votes
Appointment of the commission responsible for the revision and approval of the minutes of the meeting
Presentation and approval of amendments to the Bylaws
The
Meeting
will be broadcast live via
streaming
on Ecopetrol's
website.
The
voting
process
will
be
conducted electronically.
Shareholders
are
requested to
attend
the
Meeting with
their
smart
mobile devices.
If
any
Shareholder
does
not
have
access
to
a
device
with
the
technical
requirements
required,
the
company has provided an alternate mechanism
for
Shareholders
to
exercise their
right
to
vote.
Shareholders
may
consult
the
support
documentation
for
the
agenda
items
on
the
website
Shareholders
who
cannot attend
the
Meeting
in
person
may
resort
to
legal
representation
employing
a
proxy
form
(a.k.a. power-of-attorney)
duly
granted
in
writing
to
a
trusted proxy,
who
must
meet
the
requirements
established
in
Article 184
of
the
Colombian Commercial
Code.
Proxy
form
templates can
be
downloaded
from
the
website.
For
the
legal
representation
of
the
shareholders,
compliance
will
be
given
to
the
provisions
of
the
Basic
Legal
Circular
029
of 2014 regarding
the
illegal, unauthorized and unsafe practices of securities
issuers.
Except
in
cases
of
legal
representation
via
proxy,
Ecopetrol
administrators
and
employees
may
not
represent
shares
other
than
their own while they
are employed by the
company,
nor substitute
the
powers conferred
thereon.
RICARDO
ROA
BARRAGÁN
Chief
Executive
Officer
Recommendations
If an individual is acting as a proxy representative, the corresponding proxy form must be submitted in its physical form at registration along with any additional documentation required. Certificates of incorporation and legal representation of the companies must have an issuance date not exceeding one month. To avoid overcrowding, guarantee the adequate participation of all shareholders, the doors of Ecopetrol's Main Building and registration points will open as of 7:00 a.m. To expedite the registration process and ensure appropriate participation at the Meeting, in the case of individuals representing as proxy multiple shareholders, it is suggested a proxy representative is only responsible for at most 50 proxy forms. Only one helper per shareholder requiring additional assistance will be allowed entry. Publicity material or any other type of material that might hamper the normal course of the meeting will not be allowed in the facility and their distribution is strictly prohibited. We ask that any individual having symptoms of Covid-19 not attend the Meeting, and rather follow via streaming. People over 60 years or those with comorbidities that increase the risk of acute respiratory diseases, are recommended to wear masks in enclosed areas. No kits or refreshments will be provided.
Additional information is available at:
Shareholder Services Office
Bogota phone number: from abroad (+571) 307 7075 / from Bogota (601) 307 7057;
Rest of the country: (+57) 01 8000 113434
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Ecopetrol S.A.
