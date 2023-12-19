EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF ECOPETROL S.A.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOGOTA, Colombia, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chief Executive Officer of Ecopetrol

S.A.

hereby

summons all

Shareholders

to

the

extraordinary

Assembly

of

the

General Shareholders'

Meeting

to

be

held

on

January

10th

of

2024,

starting

at

8:30

a.m.,

at

Ecopetrol ́s

main

building located on Carrera 13 No. 36 - 24 in Bogota,

D.C.

The agenda for the Meeting will be:

Safety guidelinesQuorum verificationOpening of the General Shareholders' Meeting by the Chief Executive Officer of Ecopetrol S.A.Approval of the AgendaAppointment of the Chairperson presiding over the General Shareholders' MeetingAppointment of the commission responsible for scrutiny and counting of the votesAppointment of the commission responsible for the revision and approval of the minutes of the meetingPresentation and approval of amendments to the Bylaws

The

Meeting

will be broadcast live via

streaming

on Ecopetrol's

website.

The

voting

process

will

be

conducted electronically.

Shareholders

are

requested to

attend

the

Meeting with

their

smart

mobile devices.

If

any

Shareholder

does

not

have

access

to

a

device

with

the

technical

requirements

required,

the

company has provided an alternate mechanism

for

Shareholders

to

exercise their

right

to

vote.

Shareholders

may

consult

the

support

documentation

for

the

agenda

items

on

the

website



Shareholders

who

cannot attend

the

Meeting

in

person

may

resort

to

legal

representation

employing

a

proxy

form

(a.k.a. power-of-attorney)

duly

granted

in

writing

to

a

trusted proxy,

who

must

meet

the

requirements

established

in

Article 184

of

the

Colombian Commercial

Code.

Proxy

form

templates can

be

downloaded

from

the

website.

For

the

legal

representation

of

the

shareholders,

compliance

will

be

given

to

the

provisions

of

the

Basic

Legal

Circular

029

of 2014 regarding

the

illegal, unauthorized and unsafe practices of securities

issuers.

Except

in

cases

of

legal

representation

via

proxy,

Ecopetrol

administrators

and

employees

may

not

represent

shares

other

than

their own while they

are employed by the

company,

nor substitute

the

powers conferred

thereon.

RICARDO

ROA

BARRAGÁN

Chief

Executive

Officer

Recommendations



If an individual is acting as a proxy representative, the corresponding proxy form must be submitted in its physical form at registration along with any additional documentation required. Certificates of incorporation and legal representation of the companies must have an issuance date not exceeding one month.

To avoid overcrowding, guarantee the adequate participation of all shareholders, the doors of Ecopetrol's Main Building and registration points will open as of 7:00 a.m.

To expedite the registration process and ensure appropriate participation at the Meeting, in the case of individuals representing as proxy multiple shareholders, it is suggested a proxy representative is only responsible for at most 50 proxy forms.

Only one helper per shareholder requiring additional assistance will be allowed entry.

Publicity material or any other type of material that might hamper the normal course of the meeting will not be allowed in the facility and their distribution is strictly prohibited.

We ask that any individual having symptoms of Covid-19 not attend the Meeting, and rather follow via streaming. People over 60 years or those with comorbidities that increase the risk of acute respiratory diseases, are recommended to wear masks in enclosed areas. No kits or refreshments will be provided.

Additional information is available at:

Shareholder Services Office

Bogota phone number: from abroad (+571) 307 7075 / from Bogota (601) 307 7057;

Rest of the country: (+57) 01 8000 113434

Email: [email protected]



SOURCE Ecopetrol S.A.