EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF ECOPETROL S.A.


12/19/2023 5:48:13 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOGOTA, Colombia, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chief Executive Officer of Ecopetrol
S.A.
hereby
summons all
Shareholders
to
the
extraordinary
Assembly
of
the
General Shareholders'
Meeting
to
be
held
on
January
10th
of
2024,
starting
at
8:30
a.m.,
at
Ecopetrol ́s
main
building located on Carrera 13 No. 36 - 24 in Bogota,
D.C.

The agenda for the Meeting will be:

  • Safety guidelines
  • Quorum verification
  • Opening of the General Shareholders' Meeting by the Chief Executive Officer of Ecopetrol S.A.
  • Approval of the Agenda
  • Appointment of the Chairperson presiding over the General Shareholders' Meeting
  • Appointment of the commission responsible for scrutiny and counting of the votes
  • Appointment of the commission responsible for the revision and approval of the minutes of the meeting
  • Presentation and approval of amendments to the Bylaws

    The
    Meeting
    will be broadcast live via
    streaming
    on Ecopetrol's
    website.

    The
    voting
    process
    will
    be
    conducted electronically.
    Shareholders
    are
    requested to
    attend
    the
    Meeting with
    their
    smart
    mobile devices.
    If
    any
    Shareholder
    does
    not
    have
    access
    to
    a
    device
    with
    the
    technical
    requirements
    required,
    the
    company has provided an alternate mechanism
    for
    Shareholders
    to
    exercise their
    right
    to
    vote.

    Shareholders
    may
    consult
    the
    support
    documentation
    for
    the
    agenda
    items
    on
    the
    website

    Shareholders
    who
    cannot attend
    the
    Meeting
    in
    person
    may
    resort
    to
    legal
    representation
    employing
    a
    proxy
    form
    (a.k.a. power-of-attorney)
    duly
    granted
    in
    writing
    to
    a
    trusted proxy,
    who
    must
    meet
    the
    requirements
    established
    in
    Article 184
    of
    the
    Colombian Commercial
    Code.
    Proxy
    form
    templates can
    be
    downloaded
    from
    the
    website.

    For
    the
    legal
    representation
    of
    the
    shareholders,
    compliance
    will
    be
    given
    to
    the
    provisions
    of
    the
    Basic
    Legal
    Circular
    029
    of 2014 regarding
    the
    illegal, unauthorized and unsafe practices of securities
    issuers.

    Except
    in
    cases
    of
    legal
    representation
    via
    proxy,
    Ecopetrol
    administrators
    and
    employees
    may
    not
    represent
    shares
    other
    than
    their own while they
    are employed by the
    company,
    nor substitute
    the
    powers conferred
    thereon.

    RICARDO
    ROA
    BARRAGÁN
    Chief
    Executive
    Officer

    Recommendations

    • If an individual is acting as a proxy representative, the corresponding proxy form must be submitted in its physical form at registration along with any additional documentation required. Certificates of incorporation and legal representation of the companies must have an issuance date not exceeding one month.
    • To avoid overcrowding, guarantee the adequate participation of all shareholders, the doors of Ecopetrol's Main Building and registration points will open as of 7:00 a.m.
    • To expedite the registration process and ensure appropriate participation at the Meeting, in the case of individuals representing as proxy multiple shareholders, it is suggested a proxy representative is only responsible for at most 50 proxy forms.
    • Only one helper per shareholder requiring additional assistance will be allowed entry.
    • Publicity material or any other type of material that might hamper the normal course of the meeting will not be allowed in the facility and their distribution is strictly prohibited.
    • We ask that any individual having symptoms of Covid-19 not attend the Meeting, and rather follow via streaming. People over 60 years or those with comorbidities that increase the risk of acute respiratory diseases, are recommended to wear masks in enclosed areas.
    • No kits or refreshments will be provided.

    Additional information is available at:

    Shareholder Services Office
    Bogota phone number: from abroad (+571) 307 7075 / from Bogota (601) 307 7057;
    Rest of the country: (+57) 01 8000 113434
    Email: [email protected]

    SOURCE Ecopetrol S.A.

