Veteran Disney TV Executive Lisa Siegel Joins Greenslate Board

- Lisa SiegelBURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- GreenSlate , a leading provider of technology-enabled payroll and accounting solutions for the entertainment industry, announced today that accomplished media executive Lisa Siegel has joined the company's Board of Directors.Siegel has more than 20 years of experience at Disney, most recently serving as Senior Vice President at ABC Owned Television Stations where she led strategy, finance, technology, and operational activities for the multibillion dollar division of The Walt Disney Company.“Lisa's expertise and insights in the media business, and business development deals will be invaluable as the company continues to strengthen partnerships with studios and filmmakers,” said GreenSlate CEO John Finn.“The passion for innovation and transformative solutions at GreenSlate is incredibly appealing to me,” said Siegel.“I know from experience how beneficial it is to production entities of every size to collaborate with partners who bring so much to the table. GreenSlate is positioned to have a tremendous impact driving greater efficiencies for productions and production finance teams. I'm thrilled to be working with this exceptional team.”In February of this year, GreenSlate announced a strategic growth investment from Francisco Partners , a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology businesses.“Lisa's extensive experience in driving innovation in finance and strategy at Disney will be incredibly valuable to GreenSlate as the company continues to grow and serve larger budget productions and the studios that support them,” said Ashley Evans, Partner at Francisco Partners.In 2022, Siegel crafted and executed the streaming strategy for the ABC stations, resulting in the highly successful launch of nine local news streaming channels, as well as a combined national and local news streaming channel on Hulu, expanding the reach of ABC's television content.Prior to the ABC Owned Stations, Siegel was Vice President of Strategy across the broader television division at Disney, developing strategic growth initiatives for multiple businesses over a dozen years during the monumental transformation of the media and entertainment industry. A highly respected and creative deal maker, she has executed numerous M&A transactions and commercial relationships including joint ventures, investments, and licensing and distribution deals. Before Disney, Siegel held roles with Microsoft and was a founding employee at Scient, a technology start up, where she played a key role in the successful IPO of the business.GreenSlate has been named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list, a ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. GreenSlate was previously recognized on the Inc. 5000 list in 2019 and 2022. The company's all-in-one entertainment payroll and accounting solution has attracted top entertainment studios as clients and offers significant efficiencies over legacy providers' technology.About GreenSlateGreenSlate is a leading provider of technology-enabled payroll and accounting solutions for the entertainment industry. The company has long been regarded as the choice for independent filmmakers. Today, the company supports the world's largest streaming services, networks, creative production companies, and independent storytellers. This includes clients such as Netflix, Paramount, Fifth Season, A24, Tyler Perry Studios, Kinetic Content, Truly Original, Imagine Entertainment, Hello Sunshine, Jax Media, Vice, All3Media, Left/Right, and many more.Simplifying what shouldn't be complicated, GreenSlate builds the industry's most intuitive production accounting software, paperless payroll processing, and digital workflow solutions, with more innovative applications and products on the way. From budget to delivery, GreenSlate's technology, tax management, and benefits services enable production teams to focus more on what they do best - creating inspiring content. For more information on GreenSlate, please visit .

