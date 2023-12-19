Stenheim Luxury Loudspeakers Now Available In North America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stenheim Alumine Two looks as good as it sounds.

Swiss Manufacturer Stenheim Brings Top-Shelf Models to U.S. and Canadian Music Lovers

- Walter Schofield, President, Nexus Audio TechnologiesBOSTON, MA, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Stenheim, the Switzerland-based speaker company that utilizes aesthetically superior cabinetry and components to bring out the natural beauty and elegance of all genres of music, is now available in North America, through U.S.-based distributor Nexus Audio Technologies .“Stenheim views music as an essential feature of a well-appointed home,” says Walter Schofield, President, Nexus Audio Technologies.“As such, Stenheim speakers are designed like the finest furniture, with top-shelf components, an attractive aesthetic that blends with any decor, and a build quality that is meant to last for generations to come.”Founded in the Swiss canton of Valais in 2010, Stenheim, employs proprietary design attributes to produce sound that closely mirrors the experience of a live performance. Aluminum cabinets eliminate the“blur” that is typical of common wood-based cabinet design, ensuring tight, detailed reproduction of all music genres, from classical to pop, jazz, EDM, and more.Internally, components used in every Stenheim model are made from tmaterials that, individually, are considered world-class by audiophile standards.“The sum total of our speakers' parts create a sound that is considered a favorite among audiophiles and music lovers who are willing to invest in the best available products for enjoying their favorite recordings,” says Mr. Schofield.The appearance of each Stenheim model is customized to the needs of the consumer. Stenheim offers multiple finish options to allow consumers to match the design aesthetic of any room.Adds Mr. Schofield:“Throughout Europe and Asia, Stenheim is the speaker of choice for music enthusiasts who demand the best in their homes. We are thrilled to make this selection of the world's finest speakers available to equally demanding consumers in North America. With Stenheim, music lovers can recreate a concert venue in their own home.”For further information about Stenheim, visit . Dealer and other B2B inquiries should be directed to Nexus Audio Technologies, .# # #About StenheimStenheim is part of a long and vibrant tradition of Swiss audio excellence and is a deserved member of the pantheon of famous Swiss hi-end brands. At the heart of the Stenheim design philosophy is a belief in the use of aluminum billet for totally inert cabinet enclosures that eliminate coloration, enabling the micro detail of the music to be heard. This, allied to high-efficiency drivers maximising speed and dynamics, produces an intensely musical result that renders every nuance of the musician's expression. For further information, visit .About Nexus Audio TechnologiesNexus Audio Technologies was established by industry veteran Walter Schofield to support independent, high fidelity audio brands sales and marketing initiatives to grow their business throughout North America.For further information, visit .

