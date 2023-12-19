Gordon Mckernan's 3D Billboard Takes A Festive Turn For Christmas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

McKernan reveals that his iconic 3D billboard has undergone a Christmas makeover.

McKernan spreads holiday cheer by transforming his iconic 3D billboard in Baton Rouge into a Christmas spectacle.

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has once again captivated Louisiana with a festive transformation of his iconic 3D billboard. This holiday season, the 16-foot tall, 200-pound realistic foam cutout of McKernan features a Santa hat and beard, accompanied by the heartwarming message, "Merry Christmas," in bold letters for all to see.As a devout Christian and ardent supporter of spreading Christmas joy, McKernan found it fitting to celebrate the holiday season in a grand way. The festive design comes as Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys concludes its annual Gordon Gives Bike Giveaway , an initiative that generously provided 488 children across the state with free bikes.The Santa hat and beard serve as a symbol of McKernan's commitment to generosity and community engagement, especially through events like the Bike Giveaway. In the eyes of many, McKernan has become Louisiana's very own "Santa Claus," bringing smiles and warmth to the community.The billboard underwent a refresh earlier this year, and since then, McKernan has taken delight in adding various customizations and designs to both the billboard itself and the 3D statue of himself atop it. The result is a dynamic and ever-evolving landmark that continues to resonate with the Baton Rouge community.McKernan's commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity remains unparalleled. With Lamar Advertising's continued support, his 3D billboard serves not only as a distinctive marketing tool but also as a source of local pride, spreading joy and holiday spirit throughout the community.Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

Emily Gaffney

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys

+1 225-228-2910

email us here