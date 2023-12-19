Brandon Gill For Congress (TX26) Endorsed By VFAF Veterans For Trump

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brandon Gill VFAF endorsement

Brandon and Danielle D'Souza Gill with President Trump

Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump announced the endorsement of Brandon Gill for congress in Texas 26th district said Stan Fitzgerald President

- Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots PresidentDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official press of Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalBrandon Gill candidate for congress in Texas 26th district has been endorsed by the national veterans organization VFAF. Gill who has roots in the Texas cattle industry , is the founder of D.C. Enquirer, and has film production credits is also endorsed by President Donald Trump.Recently former President Trump issued the following statement on Truth Social“It is my great honor to ENDORSE Brandon Gill for U.S. Congress in Texas-26. He is the clear 'America First' candidate, and is as loyal and tough as they come,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Saturday.“He's a Cowboy, Businessman, Husband and Father, but also, a True Patriot. Brandon is Strong on SECURING OUR BORDER, STOPPING CRIME, FIGHTING INFLATION, & PROTECTING OUR SECOND AMENDMENT. He also comes with the love and respect of his father-in-law, a true warrior, Dinesh D'Souza. Brandon will not let you down. Onward to VICTORY!”In other VFAF News :VFAF Veterans for Trump producing a "Trump" related documentary for release in early 2024Jason Fyk founder of Social Media Freedom partners with Legacy PAC and Veterans for Trump in his firms challenge to Section 230's Constitutionality.jason-fyk-partners-with-legacy-pac-and-veterans-for-trump-in-his-firms-challenge-to-section-230s-constitutionality-fyk-vs-facebook/The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

Stan Fitzgerald

L-Strategies LLC

+ 17707076291

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

BRANDON GILL for congress (TX26) VFAF Veterans for Trump endorsement interview with Stan Fitzgerald