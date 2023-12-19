Verse's AI-Powered Platform Awarded 17 Badges In G2's Winter 2024 Reports

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Verse, the leading AI-powered customer engagement platform, has been awarded 17 badges by G2 for performance, ease of use, and best-in-class support.Verse, the most powerful AI platform for business conversations, has proudly been awarded an impressive 17 badges from G2 for Winter 2024. These badges recognize Verse for its exceptional performance, ease of use, and best-in-class support in both the Small Business category and overall.Verse's AI-powered technology allows companies to engage with their customers and prospects using conversational text messages, automating routine tasks and conversations, and freeing up human agents to focus on more complex and valuable interactions. Verse's human-guided approach ensures that every conversation is personalized and relevant, while also providing businesses with the ability to quickly and easily scale their customer engagement efforts."It's exciting and extremely rewarding to see our efforts acknowledged again by G2," said David Tal, CEO of Verse. "These badges are a reflection of our team's dedication and hard work. Our focus has always been on helping brands connect with customers to create delightful experiences. It's this commitment to meaningful connections that drives us forward.”Verse has received consistently high ratings from users on G2, with many praising the platform's ease of use and effectiveness in driving customer engagement. With its 17 badges in G2's Winter 2024 report, Verse continues to set the standard for AI-powered customer engagement solutions.About VerseVerse is a customer engagement and conversion platform that leverages cutting-edge conversational AI technology combined with 24/7 human concierge services to help businesses engage and qualify leads, book appointments, nurture prospects, drive inbound calls and convert customers efficiently and at any scale around the clock. Verse's proprietary conversational outreach platform engages millions of consumer inquiries every year for leading real estate, solar, mortgage, home services, education, insurance, and other industries, and has won dozens of awards for service, technology, ROI, ease of use, and much more. Verse customers typically see a 50-100% lift in engagement and conversion rates using its powerful technology.

