Expanding Horizons: Mann Robinson Distribution To Showcase Exciting New Projects

Sebastian (streaming on Amazon, Plex, Tubi, and coming soon to CW, AppleTV, and book format)

Mann Robinson's first self-help book for living a sober life.

A Look into: Black Independent Filmmaking, How-To Guide By Mann Robinson

Experience the Bold Vision of Writer and Director Mann Robinson in 'Sebastian' and Sober AF

- Mann Robinson, Owner of Mann Robinson StudiosATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mann Robinson is thrilled to introduce Mann Robinson Distribution. This groundbreaking new venture provides expert support to independent filmmakers in securing distribution deals and amplifying their projects. With a steadfast commitment to empowering diverse voices within the filmmaking community, Mann Robinson Distribution will revolutionize the industry by offering invaluable assistance and opportunities for diverse voices within the filmmaking community to showcase their unique visions on major streaming networks.Leading the 2023 charge is the studio's first thriller film release, Sebastian, and the studio's first-holiday film release, Mama Said Come Home For Christmas, under Mann Robinson Distribution. Sebastian, a compelling thriller directed and written by the talented Mann Robinson, premiered on Peacock. Sebastian tells the extraordinary story of an early Christian saint and martyr who defied the Roman emperor's persecution of Christians. Starring Jamie Bernadette (I Spit on Your Grave, Chicago Fire), Darius McCrary (Family Matters, Transformers, The Young and The Restless), and Clifton Powell (Dead Presidents, Woman Thou Art Loosed, Ray), this captivating film is a visually stunning masterpiece. It promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.Mann Robinson Studios and Distribution has made significant strides in film distribution, having secured partnerships with major networks for two of its films, Sebastian and Mama Said Come Home For Christmas. These groundbreaking projects have already garnered significant attention and acclaim, positioning Mann Robinson Distribution as a major player in the distribution of independent films. Additionally, Mann Robinson Distribution is proud to be the only U.S.A. distributor for the Ghana Film Festival, reflecting its commitment to supporting diverse voices within the global cinematic community. With this impressive track record, Mann Robinson Distribution is poised to profoundly impact the film industry by providing invaluable resources, expertise, and opportunities for independent filmmakers worldwide.Following the success of Sebastian (streaming on Amazon , Plex, Tubi, and coming soon to CW, AppleTV, and book format) and Mama Said Come Home For Christmas (streaming on Amazon and Starz), Mann Robinson Distribution has lined up their next project, On Ten–set to grace screens in 2024. This TV series intricately weaves together the struggles of a young man with a passion for building a solid financial structure for his community. Inspired by the tragic events of Black Wall Street in Tulsa, OK, On Ten explores our protagonist's challenges, risks, and difficult choices as he navigates the thin line between what society deems legal and illegal with a star-studded cast, including Vivica A. Fox (Independence Day, Kill Bill, 1-800-Missing), Darius McCrary (Family Matters, Transformers, The Young and The Restless), Chadwick Farley (Spoken, Super Turnt), Clifton Powell (Roc, South Central, Army Wives), and Jess Hilarious (I Got a Story to Tell, First f BMF, Pretty Stoned), On Ten promises to captivate audiences with its powerful storytelling and remarkable performances.In addition to captivating film and TV series releases, Mann Robinson Distribution is excited to present the highly-anticipated self-help book Sober As F*ck: The New Drunk . In this compelling read, Mann opens up about his battle with alcohol and provides practical, evidence-based methods for living an extraordinary and sober life. Drawing from his own experiences, Robinson offers a blueprint to bid farewell to alcohol for good, inspiring readers to embrace the exhilarating possibilities of a life free from addiction. Other titles from Mann Robinson include A Look into: Black Independent Filmmaking and Sebastian (coming soon).Mann Robinson Studios continues to pave the way for independent filmmakers by offering a unique opportunity to bring their creative visions to life. Filmmakers can create compelling films in a dynamic, collaborative space with state-of-the-art studio and professional-grade equipment. Mann Robinson Studios is committed to supporting diverse voices within the filmmaking community and fostering a culture of innovation.For more information about Mann Robinson and his upcoming 2024 releases under Mann Robinson Studios and Mann Robinson Distribution, visit .ABOUT MANN ROBINSON STUDIOS & MANN ROBINSON DISTRIBUTION:Mann Robinson Studios is a full production studio in Atlanta, Georgia, spearheaded by the acclaimed director Mann Robinson. Founded in 2021, the studio offers a wide range of services and facilities to support the production of films, sitcoms, videos, and various other media projects. With a spacious 20,000 sq ft sound stage-style studio featuring 20-foot ceilings and 32-foot Green and White Cyc Walls, creatives and production teams have ample space and resources to bring their vision to life.Mann Robinson Studios provides additional services such as filming workshops, equipment rental, scriptwriting, and studio space. The studio's mission is to foster a conducive environment for creativity and support the growth and development of aspiring filmmakers and artists.For more information and to inquire about services, visit .

