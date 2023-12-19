Revive Neurofeedback Unveils Certified MCN Center In OC Pioneering Non-Invasive Solutions For Anxiety, ADHD, And More

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dea T, Revive Neurofeedback ClientIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Revive Neurofeedback is excited to announce the grand opening of its new location in Orange County, CA. The center is the first certified microcurrent neurofeedback provider in Irvine, offering passive neurofeedback to treat a wide range of conditions in individuals of all ages.Neurofeedback is a non-invasive, drug-free, painless modality that helps regulate the bodies nervous system and is used as a highly-effective tool to help those experiencing anxiety, depression, sleep disturbances, ADHD, PTSD, OCD, and many other conditions. Additionally, it can be used to enhance performance for competitive students, athletes and professionals. Revive Neurofeedback is using the latest microcurrent neurofeedback technology, offering Orange County residence access to quick passive neurofeedback sessions, which unlike traditional methods, requires no specific participation and much faster results. Making Revive Neurofeedback the preferred Neurofeedback provider for clients of all ages.Founder Amy Nadimi, the certified provider in this modality, has seen the benefits of neurofeedback firsthand. As a mother of three and mental health advocate, she spent years searching for non-pharmaceutical alternatives to treat her child's anxiety and trauma. After witnessing the results of neurofeedback she knew she had to bring this technology to others. Her passion and commitment to working with families is evident in her approach; calm, gentle, and focused on achieving the best possible outcomes. Nadimi shared, "I'm continuously in awe of the goals my clients have achieved and it brings me joy to be part of their journey."Clients can easily book sessions directly on the Revive Neurofeedback website and answers to common questions can be found by following the center's social media pages @revive_neurofeedback .Revive Neurofeedback is now open and welcoming new clients to experience the benefits of microcurrent neurofeedback. For more information please visit ReviveNeurofeedback .

