Simple Leaf Launches New Products

WAUKESHA, WI, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Simple Leaf , a leader in the organic health and wellness market, is excited to announce the launch of its new products.These products are a testament to Simple Leaf's commitment to natural, high-quality ingredients, offering a health-conscious alternative to traditional wellness products. The new line includes three enticing flavors: Strawberry Lemonade, Mixed Berry, and Blue Raspberry.Strawberry Lemonade: Simple Leaf's Strawberry Lemonade product is a perfect blend infused with Pineapple Express terpenes, these are designed for daytime use, providing an uplifting and energizing experience. The Strawberry Lemonade flavor is a refreshing and invigorating choice for those looking to enhance their mood and day.Mixed Berry: The Mixed Berry product offer a harmonious combination that is enhanced with Berry Gelato terpenes, these strike the perfect balance between relaxation and sociability. The rich berry flavor is both delicious and effective, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a flavorful and balanced hemp experience.Blue Raspberry: Completing the trio, the juicy Blue Raspberry product is complemented by Blue Zkittles terpenes. These gummies are particularly suited for evening use, promoting relaxation and restful sleep. The juicy blue raspberry flavor, combined with the calming effects of the terpenes, makes it a perfect choice for unwinding after a long day.All Simple Leaf products are made with all natural and organic ingredients and contain no artificial colors, sweeteners, or flavors. They are plant-based, gluten-free, and infused with real terpenes, ensuring a natural and authentic experience. Each product is lab-tested and verified by an ISO 17025-certified lab, guaranteeing the highest quality and safety standards.Simple Leaf's new products are available for purchase online, offering a 44-day satisfaction guarantee. With every purchase, a portion of the proceeds is donated to children's charities, reflecting Simple Leaf's commitment to giving back to the community.For more information about Simple Leaf's new products visit Simple Leaf's website.________________________________________Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new dietary supplement.

