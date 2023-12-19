EBD Group Completes Its 30Th Year Of Facilitating Deal-Making

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EBD Group celebrates 30 years

Three decades of creating gateways to the world's most important innovation ecosystems.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- EBD Group is proud to announce its 30th anniversary! Since its inception, the company has dedicated itself to serving the biopharma ecosystem by creating industry meetings that have facilitated some of the most important deals and partnerships of our time.EBD was founded by Carola Schropp in her North Carolina basement. She identified the importance of cross-border connections in the industry, and she launched EBD to address this problem through strategic site visits and, with the launch in 1995 of EBD's first conference, BIO-Europe, through dedicated partnering conferences. Since then, the portfolio of events has grown, making EBD both a pioneer and the leading player in the space.For the past 30 years, EBD Group has pursued and consistently realized it's mission: to create and convene flagship biopharma partnering and investor meetings across the globe that, through the perfect combination of system, serendipity, and business intelligence, facilitate partnerships. From San Francisco to Munich and Beijing, EBD now covers the most important biopharmaceutical hubs.These events have become some of the world's most important meetings of the biopharmaceutical innovation community. They have helped to build the connections and business relationships that lead to deals for big pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, and Bayer, and biotechs like BioNTech, Nanobiotix, Moderna, Exscientia, Morphosys, Genentech, BeiGene, Galapagos, Evotec and more.“EBD has always been part of the evolution of the industry, not only from an organizational point of view, offering the platform for people to meet, but have understood that the industry goes in waves and have adopted very well with the dynamics and needs of the people in the industry.” Dr. Hubert Birner, Managing Partner, TVM Life Science Management GmbHThis anniversary coincides with the 10-year anniversary of the deal that brought EBD Group into the Informa family of brands, a partnership which itself continues to fuel investment in the people, systems and business intelligence that are so pivotal to the success of EBD Group as a whole.“In the thirty years that EBD has operated, we've stayed true to our mission of connecting individuals and companies. Deals are such a critical part of how new therapeutics reach the market, and we are so proud to continue to play a critical role in this ecosystem. I'm excited to celebrate this with our staff, who work so hard towards this mission, and our broader stakeholders in the industry who we consistently rely on for advice and support.” Anna Chrisman, Managing Director - EBD & Life SciencesTo celebrate these two major milestones EBD Group is publishing a video which highlights the colleagues who have been pivotal to EBD's success.Looking to the future, EBD Group is using this anniversary to announce a new commitment to sustainability, by running events which are both environmentally sustainable and socially responsible. The ambitious, but achievable, goal is to achieve carbon neutral status by 2025, and many components of this strategy are already being implemented by Informa and its partners.Additionally, this 30-year legacy of investment and focus on the systems that drive partnering meetings, has enabled the introduction of new functionality for partneringONETM and the launch of a stand-alone business to expand the services provided. Created in 2006, the partneringONE platform has been developed through years of experience and expertise to power the EBD Group and other industry-essential events. It now supports more events than any other partnering platform, making it the gold-standard tool of choice for partnering event organizers.A reception at BIO-Europe® 2023 in Munich has marked this special launch and recognized the huge contribution that three decades of EBD events have made to shaping the future of this premier partnering platform.ABOUT EBD GROUP:EBD Group's overriding mission is to facilitate connections across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to be one of the largest and most productive conference platforms in the industry. Each one of our six landmark events held in key markets around the world is powered by the state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE, that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.Furthermore, with our EBD Academy courses professionals enhance key skills and competencies that enable them to successfully navigate biopharma business development, with a combination of in-person and online courses throughout the year. Tune into EBD Group's Partnering Insight for timely coverage of news that influences the business strategies of the life science industry.EBD Group is an Informa company. Informa is the largest publicly owned organizer of exhibitions, conferences, and training in the world.

EBD Group Customer Services

EBD Group

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn