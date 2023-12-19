Toll Brothers Onsite Sales Center And Model Homes Now Open At Regency At Holly Springs Active-Adult 55+ Community In North Carolina

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New luxury Holly Springs neighborhood offers private amenities and access to The Club at 12 Oaks

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the onsite Sales Center and model homes are now open at Regency at Holly Springs, an active-adult 55+ community offering two collections of homes with private Regency amenities and social membership to The Club at 12 Oaks in Holly Springs, North Carolina. Home buyers are invited to visit the Sales Center and tour the professionally decorated model homes located at 205 Regency Ridge Road in Holly Springs.





Regency at Holly Springs is a premier master-planned community just four miles from downtown Holly Springs, convenient to nearby Cary and Apex. The community brings unmatched luxury to a sought-after location for active adults with two distinct collections of one- and two-story single-family homes priced from the mid-$500,000s. Homes include expansive open floor plans with 2 to 4 bedrooms, first-floor primary bedroom suites, home offices, 2-car garages, and indoor/outdoor living features. Homeowners of the Journey and Excursion collections will enjoy an amenity-rich resort lifestyle plus low-maintenance living with lawn care provided. Future onsite amenities, exclusive to Toll Brothers Regency homeowners, include an outdoor pool, clubhouse with state-of-the-art fitness center, and pickleball and bocce ball courts.







“We invite home buyers to visit our new onsite location and tour our incredible model homes to experience the Toll Brothers quality and craftsmanship firsthand in this vibrant Holly Springs neighborhood,” said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh.“The Regency lifestyle offered at this community is unmatched. Our home buyers will have access to the private Regency at Holly Springs amenities, slated to open in 2025, as well as the incredible amenities within The Club at 12 Oaks.”

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Move-in ready homes with designer-appointed features are available in Regency at Holly Springs, allowing home buyers to begin living the Regency lifestyle immediately. For more information on Regency at Holly Springs and Toll Brothers communities throughout the Raleigh, North Carolina area, call (866) 232-1719 or visit TollBrothers/NC .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.



Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2023 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers .



©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.



Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)