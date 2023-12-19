Summit Medical Center To Host Community Health Fair January 6

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Choose Your Tests; No Doctor's Order Required

CASPER, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Summit Medical Center is excited to announce its upcoming Health Fair, scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 6, 2024, from 7:00 am to 10:30 am. The event will be held at Summit Medical Center in Casper.

This Health Fair is open to the community and aims to provide accessible healthcare services and vital health information to residents in Casper and the surrounding areas. Participate in the health fair, get your blood tested and visit with healthcare related community booths for a chance to win a $50 gift card. We welcome you to take advantage of our affordable self-pay rates, with cash and credit card payment options available.

Key Details:

.Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

.Time: 7:00 am to 10:30 am

.Location: Summit Medical Center, 6350 E. 2nd St.

Results from blood tests will be available in the Quest Portal and will be mailed to participants within 7 days after the event.

For more information about the Summit Medical Center Community Health Fair, please visit our website at summitmedicalcasper or contact the hospital at 307-232-6600.

About Summit Medical Center Located in Casper, Wyoming, Summit Medical Center is a leading provider of healthcare services, committed to delivering exceptional care and ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality. With a dedicated team of professionals, Summit Medical Center continually strives for excellence, placing patient well-being at the forefront of all its endeavors.



