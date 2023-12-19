Rosenberg & Gluck, LLP Welcomes Accomplished Attorney Paul Devlin, Fluent In Spanish, To Legal Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Paul DevlinHOLTSVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Rosenberg & Gluck, LLP, a Suffolk County personal injury law firm dedicated to providing exceptional legal representation, announces the addition of Attorney Paul Devlin to their esteemed team. With a remarkable background as a US Army veteran, former Olympic-level wrestler, and seasoned defense attorney, Paul brings a unique set of skills and experiences to his new role.A standout feature of Paul's background is his fluency in Spanish and his deep connection to the Hispanic community. As the son of a Central American immigrant, Paul is not only adept at navigating legal complexities but is also passionate about serving the needs of the Hispanic community.“My aim is to guide my [Hispanic] clients by clearly explaining not only their rights and remedies but also the intricacies of our legal system,” said Paul.“My familiarity with our language and culture help me to do this effectively and efficiently.”Paul's legal journey includes a decade of successful advocacy as a defense attorney, where he honed his skills in litigation and gained invaluable insights into the inner workings of the defense bar. His time at one of the country's largest insurance companies equipped him with a comprehensive understanding of legal strategy and tactics, making him uniquely qualified to fight for maximum compensation on behalf of his injured clients.“On the defense side, I learned what insurance carriers see as weaknesses and strengths of a case, and how they place a dollar amount on various different injury claims,” said Paul.“I also gained first-hand experience into the dynamic between the defense attorney and claims department, as well as the role that the claims hierarchy plays in the process of settlement negotiations. I plan to leverage these insights to strategically litigate my clients' cases and obtain the maximum economic recovery possible.”Paul has served on the board of directors of the Suffolk County Bar Association (SCBA) and is an active member of the Nassau/Suffolk Trial Lawyers and the Long Island Hispanic Bar Association. Paul's commitment to community extends beyond legal circles, as he has also served as the attorney advisor for the Hauppauge High School mock trial team.“We are absolutely thrilled to have Paul join our team,” said Erin, Partner of Rosenberg & Gluck, LLP.“Having handled cases over the years with him on the opposing side, we know how dedicated and tenacious Paul is. He is an asset to our firm and a lawyer we are grateful to have fighting in our corner.”Paul earned his Juris Doctor Degree from Seton Hall Law School and is admitted to practice in the New York State Courts as well as the United States District Court for the Eastern and Southern Districts of New York.About Rosenberg & Gluck, LLPRosenberg & Gluck, LLP, established in 1996, is a personal injury firm is located on Long Island, with its main office in Holtsville, NY. The firm offers legal services for victims of serious personal injury, including car, truck, motorcycle and construction site accidents, and wrongful death cases. The firm's attorneys have achieved recognition as AV Rated, Super Lawyers, Top Trial Lawyers of America, as members of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. For more information about Rosenberg & Gluck and how we can assist you, please visit our website atThe materials contained in this Announcement are for informational purposes only and not for the purpose of providing legal advice. For advice about a particular problem or situation, please contact an attorney of your choice. Attorney Advertising.SOURCE: Rosenberg & Gluck, LLP

