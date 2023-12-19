Illumina To Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN ) today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conference:

42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 9, 2024

Presentation at 9:00am Pacific Time (12:00pm Eastern Time) immediately followed by a Q&A Session to begin at approximately 9:20am Pacific Time (12:20pm Eastern Time)

The webcast can be accessed through the Investor Info section of Illumina's website at

href="" rel="nofollow" illumin . A replay will be posted on Illumina's website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. In 2023, we celebrate 25 years of innovation, which has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit

