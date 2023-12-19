Vicon Boosts Its Unified VMS Platform By Integrating With Omnilert's AI Visual Gun Detection System

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. and LEESBURG, Va., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Vicon Industries, Inc., a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX , CETXP, CETXW), designer and manufacturer of video surveillance and access control software, hardware, and components, and Omnilert, a leader in active shooter solutions, announced today the integration of Valerus® VMS with

Omnilert's AI visual gun detection system. With this powerful integration, Valerus users can now connect Omnilert Gun Detect to instantly trigger an alarm in Valerus when a firearm is detected by the AI in live video feeds, which then sets off a series of pre-planned responses once the threat is verified.

Omnilert Gun Detect has a three-step verification process that not only recognizes a gun, but also the physical behavior consistent with gun violence. It can easily be deployed with any existing IP-based camera and can monitor spaces that other safety technology miss such as exterior grounds and parking lots. The software was designed with privacy concerns in mind as there is no use of facial recognition on subjects being monitored and live video feeds never leave the site.

Omnilert Gun Detect AI software

leverages Vicon cameras to create an early gun detection solution.

In fractions of a second, the software can identify a gun threat and send an alert to Valerus operators. Once verified, an immediate response can be initiated within Valerus. If using Vicon's Access Control Solution, VAX, this could include a range of automations for seamless, instantaneous responses, such as alerting administrators and automatically locking doors.

"Vicon is committed to choosing leading-edge technology partners to integrate with our Valerus VMS solution," said Ashwin Chandranathan, Product Manager, VMS Software. "Omnilert Gun Detect is a powerful AI software that will enable our customers to potentially stop a gunman before they open fire or enter the premises, providing advance warning to those inside the building and potentially saving many lives," added Chandranathan.

"According to the FBI, most active shooter incidents are over within 5 minutes, highlighting the need for early threat detection and a robust, automatic response," said Nick Gustavsson, CTO of Omnilert. "In these situations, every second counts and through this integration, Vicon customers will be given the gift of time they need to better protect anyone in harm's way."

To learn more about Vicon or the various technologies, contact the company by

filling out the form here , or emailing [email protected]

About Vicon Industries, Inc.

Vicon is a proud Cemtrex company, a leading technology partner of the world's most influential brands dedicated to empowering them with innovative technology that drives their businesses and products. Since 1967, Vicon has been a leading provider of mission-critical security surveillance systems. The innovative company provides security solutions for some of the largest municipalities and businesses in the United States and around the world and delivers a wide range of cutting-edge and compliant security technologies, from AI-driven video analytics to fully integrated access control solutions.

About Omnilert



Omnilert is transforming public safety with the industry's most effective AI-powered active shooter prevention solution that combines early visual gun detection with a proven rapid response that can save time and lives. The Omnilert platform empowers existing security cameras with monitoring software that can identify gun threats at first sight and then activate automated response capabilities that maximize each critical second. Once a gun is verified, this could include locking doors, notifying first responders, sending images, location and video of the shooter; and sending alerts and guidance to anyone near the situation, all in mere seconds. Founded in 2004, Omnilert is the trusted partner to thousands of customers across multiple industries including K-12 schools, higher education, government, healthcare, manufacturing and retail. The company is headquartered in Virginia. For more information, visit .