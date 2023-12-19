Rodeo Dental Awarded Coveted Spot On The Fortune Impact 20 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading pediatric dentistry recognized for its innovative approach to dentistry that is enabling affordable and accessible dental care

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodeo Dental, one of the largest pediatric providers in Texas with a growing presence in Arizona and Colorado, has been recognized on Fortune's Impact 20 List for its innovative approach to pediatric dentistry. With 44 locations in areas where access to dental care has often been limited, Rodeo Dental has provided access to affordable dental care to more than 500,000 patients in 2023 alone.



The Fortune Impact 20 List honors 20 emerging enterprises that have built their business model around world-changing ideas, using the profit motive to solve social and environmental problems. Rodeo Dental has embraced this approach through its mission to give every family access to high-end dental care in an environment that takes the anxiety out of going to the dentist.

"Dental health is a key indicator of overall well-being, and in the case of children, it is especially important to set healthy habits early in life," said Dr. Saam Zarrabi, founder and CEO of Rodeo Dental. "While many parents know the importance of dental care, the lack of access and affordability of critical dental services for kids can have devastating impact on a child's ability to thrive."



Rodeo Dental seeks to operate and grow its footprint in communities where families often encounter barriers to accessing quality healthcare, specifically oral healthcare. In Texas where the company has its highest concentration of locations, Rodeo Dental has strategically focused its presence in the Rio Grande Valley where families often travel hours to access quality health care, and now with 15 locations in this region, Rodeo Dental is closing the access to care gap.



"Accessibility and affordability are two important pieces to enabling pediatric dental care, however, what truly sets Rodeo Dental apart is our approachability. We love serving children and we believe going to the dentist is something they can look forward to as well," said Dr. Yahya Mansour D.D.S., M.S., F.A.G.D, F.I.C.O.I., Rodeo Dental Founder and Chief Dental Officer. "From the moment a child steps through the door, they are met with an exciting environment with music, movies and games We believe in providing children with what we call the perfect appointment, so before a child even sits in a dentist's chair, we take them through the whole facility to explain the purpose and function of every machine and tool we use, taking the fear out of the unexpected. It's about more than teeth, it's about building confidence."

Rodeo Dental plans to expand its footprint well into 2024 and beyond. To learn more and to find a Rodeo Dental location near you, visit RodeoDental .

About Rodeo Dental:

Launched in 2009 in the Fort Worth Stockyards, Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics is one of the fastest-growing, comprehensive dental groups in the country. With over 44 locations and almost 1000 doctors and dental professionals spanning across Texas, Arizona and Colorado, Rodeo maintains its reputation of providing a high-end, quality care to patients of all economic backgrounds. Rodeo Dental and its practitioners have been recognized with numerous awards, including Best Dentist by Fort Worth Magazine in 2021, 2022, 2023; Best Orthodontist by Fort Worth Magazine in 2021, 2022, 2023; Best Dentist by D Magazine in 2021, 2022, and 2023; Best for the World by B Lab in 2021 and 2022; and as a company impacting change on the Fortune Impact 20 List. Nothing means more to Rodeo Dental though than the more than 50,000 5-star Google and Facebook reviews from the patients and families it serves.

SOURCE Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics