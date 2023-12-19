Shimmick Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results



Revenue of $175 million

Net income attributable to Shimmick of $35 million

Diluted earnings per common share of $1.58

Adjusted net income of $37 million

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share of $1.67

Adjusted EBITDA of $42 million Backlog of $1.2 billion as of September 29, 2023

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shimmick Corp. (Nasdaq: SHIM), a leading water infrastructure company, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 29, 2023.

“Shimmick has been energized by the support we received from our new investors in our IPO. Being a public company will help Shimmick continue its growth trajectory,” said Steve Richards, Chief Executive Officer of Shimmick.“Shimmick has demonstrated the ability to self-perform many complex water projects which has transformed our portfolio over the last few years to higher margin projects. With that, I am pleased to report that we delivered a strong third quarter. Shimmick has become more profitable, as evidenced by the year-over-year expansion of our gross margin in the third quarter of 260 basis points and increases in adjusted net income to $37 million, or 70%, and adjusted EBITDA to $42 million, or 63%, from the prior year quarter.”

“We believe our focus on the right projects combined with our strategic initiatives will continue to drive growth and increased profitability in the future. I want to thank all the employees at Shimmick for their tireless effort and hard work that has resulted in our successful IPO. We are excited about the future and look forward to partnering with our new investors going forward,” concluded Mr. Richards.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $175 million for the three months ended September 29, 2023, a decrease of 5% compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to a $34 million decrease in revenue from legacy jobs awarded prior to the January 2, 2021 AECOM Sale Transactions, which includes a decrease of $4 million in legacy loss job revenue, as a result of jobs winding down, partially offset by an increase in post-AECOM Sale Transactions jobs of $25 million as a result of new jobs and jobs that were just ramping up in the prior year. Gross margin dollars were $17 million, or 10% of revenue, compared to $13 million, or 7% of revenue, compared to the same period in 2022. The 260-basis point improvement in gross margin was primarily driven by management's shift in job-bidding strategy toward higher margin, lower risk jobs, resulting in a $9 million reduction in revenue discussed above, partially offset by a decrease of $13 million in cost of revenue primarily due to timing of work performed.

Net income attributable to Shimmick was $35 million for the three months ended September 29, 2023, compared to $18 million in the same period in 2022.

Diluted earnings per common share was $1.58 for the three months ended September 29, 2023, compared to $0.82 for the same period in 2022.

Adjusted net income was $37 million for the three months ended September 29, 2023, compared to $22 million in the same period in 2022.

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share of $1.67 for the three months ended September 29, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $42 million for the three months ended September 29, 2023, compared to $26 million in the same period in 2022.

Backlog for the third quarter was $1.2 billion as of September 29, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Shimmick will host an investor conference call this afternoon, Tuesday, December 19th, at 5:00 pm ET. Interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call which can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877)-869-3847, or for international callers, (201)-689-8261. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877)-660-6853, or for international callers, (201)-612-7415. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13742958. The replay will be available until January 9, 2024. Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by visiting the Investors section of the Company's website at . The online replay will be available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Shimmick Corporation

Shimmick (NASDAQ: SHIM) is a leading provider of water infrastructure solutions nationwide. Shimmick has a long history of working on complex water projects, ranging from the world's largest wastewater recycling and purification system in California to the iconic Hoover Dam. According to Engineering News Record, in 2023, Shimmick was nationally ranked as a top ten builder of water supply (#6), dams and reservoirs (#7), and water treatment and desalination plants (#7). Shimmick is led by industry veterans, many with over 20 years of experience, and works closely with its customers to deliver complete solutions, including long-term operations and maintenance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“could,”“intends,”“targets,”“projects,”“contemplates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“potential” or“continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances, including, but not limited to, unanticipated events, after the date on which such statement is made, unless otherwise required by law. Forward-looking statements contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements about: expected future financial performance (including the assumptions related thereto), including our revenue, net income and expected EBITDA; our growth prospects; our expectations regarding profitability; our continued successful adjustment to becoming a public company following our initial public offering; our expectations regarding successful partnerships with our new investors; and our capital plans and expectations related thereto. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances, including, but not limited to, unanticipated events, after the date on which such statement is made, unless otherwise required by law.

We wish to caution readers that, although we believe any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, certain important factors may have affected and could in the future affect our actual financial results and could cause our actual financial results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on our behalf, including, but not limited to, the following: our ability to accurately estimate risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate a contract; the impact of our fixed-price contracts; qualifying as an eligible bidder for contracts; the availability of qualified personnel, joint venture partners and subcontractors; inability to attract and retain qualified managers and skilled employees and the impact of loss of key management; higher costs to lease, acquire and maintain equipment necessary for our operations or a decline in the market value of owned equipment; subcontractors failing to satisfy their obligations to us or other parties or any inability to maintain subcontractor relationships; marketplace competition; our limited operating history as an independent company following our separation from AECOM; our inability to obtain bonding; disputes with our prior owner, AECOM, and requirements to make future payments to AECOM; AECOM defaulting on its contractual obligations to us or under agreements in which we are beneficiary; our limited number of customers; dependence on subcontractors and suppliers of materials; any inability to secure sufficient aggregates; an inability to complete a merger or acquisition or to integrate an acquired company's business; adjustments in our contact backlog; accounting for our revenue and costs involves significant estimates, as does our use of the input method of revenue recognition based on costs incurred relative to total expected costs; any failure to comply with covenants under any current indebtedness, and future indebtedness we may incur; the adequacy of sources of liquidity; cybersecurity attacks against, disruptions, failures or security breaches of, our information technology systems; seasonality of our business; pandemics and health emergencies; commodity products price fluctuations and rising inflation and/or interest rates; liabilities under environmental laws, compliance with immigration laws, and other regulatory matters, including changes in regulations and laws; climate change; deterioration of the U.S. economy; geopolitical risks, including those related to the war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in the Gaza strip; and other risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the“Risk Factors” section in our final prospectus filed November 15, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) under the Securities Act relating to our Registration Statement on Form S-1 and those described from time to time in our future reports with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Definitions This press release includes unaudited non-GAAP financial measures, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per common share. For definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, see "Explanatory Notes" and tables that following in this press release. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP.

Please refer to the Itemized Reconciliation between Net income Attributable to Shimmick Corporation and Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted earnings per common share included within Table A and the Itemized Reconciliation between Net income Attributable to Shimmick Corporation and Adjusted EBITDA included within Table B below.

Investor Relations

949-704-2350

...



