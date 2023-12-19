Green Brick Partners, Inc. Receives Platinum Safety Partner Award From Texas Mutual

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLANO, Texas, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) (the“Company” or“Green Brick”), one of Fortune Magazine's fastest growing companies in 2022 and its fastest growing public homebuilder, announced that it was a recipient of a 2023 Platinum Safety Partner award from Texas Mutual Insurance Company on December 15th, 2023.



The award recognizes companies that go above and beyond to ensure workplace safety among Texas Mutual policyholders. Only 200 of Texas Mutual's more than 76,000 policyholders are recognized with the award.

“We selected your company because you provide the resources necessary to protect your employees from workplace hazards, which is reflected by your outstanding safety record,” said Eric Bourquin, Vice President of Safety Services at Texas Mutual.“It is clear that safety is a core value in your organization.”

“We are proud to receive this award as the health and safety of our employees are non-negotiable priorities at Green Brick,” said Jim Brickman, Co-Founder and CEO of Green Brick.“Our commitment to safety is reflected across our company. For example, we strive to hire and establish long-lasting relationships with trade partners who share our commitment to safety and quality. We also have an in-house quality assurance department that conducts regular inspections on job sites and trains our employees on best practices. We have and will always focus on safe operations across our entire organization to protect our number one asset, our employees.”

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.'s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners/homebuilders.

About Texas Mutual Insurance Company

Austin-based Texas Mutual Insurance Company, a policyholder-owned company, is the state's leading provider of workers' compensation insurance. Texas Mutual provides coverage to 42% of the market, representing over 76,000 companies, many of which are small businesses. Since 1991, the company has provided a stable, competitively priced source of workers' compensation insurance for Texas employers. Helping employers prevent workplace accidents is an important part of Texas Mutual's mission.

Contact:

Benting Hu

Vice President of Finance

469-573-6755

...